Canopy by Hilton Opens in Cancun
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff January 29, 2020
Hilton debuted its first Canopy by Hilton in the Caribbean and Latin America this week. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla welcomed guests to Cancun’s Hotel Zone.
The 174-room property is an urban oasis overlooking Nichupte Bay, and it weaves local culture into every element of the hotel through architecture, design, gastronomy and programming along with the legendary comforts of Hilton.
“Cancun is one of Mexico’s most visited destinations, offering an array of attractions to entice every traveler,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America. “It is the perfect place to introduce the Canopy by Hilton lifestyle brand in the Caribbean and Latin America, as we continue to expand our portfolio across the region. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla was created with the intention of being thoughtfully local, and we look forward to introducing travelers to our unexpected, fun and energetic experiences.”
Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla offers guests an array of amenities, including a rooftop sanctuary that is home to a pool, Jacuzzi, a bar, local art exhibits, live music and more.
Also on the rooftop terrace, guests will find a fitness center as well as meeting and events areas and space for co-working.
“We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s groundbreaking hospitality concept to the region, as Canopy by Hilton and Hilton continue to showcase their commitment to creating positive travel experiences,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “True to the Canopy by Hilton brand, Cancun’s colorful culture is reflected in the property’s architecture, design, culinary experiences and programming to create memorable moments for well-traveled vacationers.”
The property also offers direct access to La Isla Entertainment Village, one of the area’s best-known shopping destinations with 430,000 square feet of outdoor dining, nightlife and chic retail.
Guests will also find easy access to the region’s many golf courses, white-sand beaches, Mayan ruins and more.
On-site, guests will find the Wander Rooftop Bar and the Azulinda Cafe and Bar, serving a dynamic menu inspired by Mexican gastronomy and culture and offering regional wines and beers as well as authentic dishes.
Canopy Central is another bar and communal space with daily complimentary evening tastings of local beer, wine and much more.
The property was developed by Parks Hospitality and is managed by Hilton.
For more information on Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS