Canopy by Hilton Unveils First New York City Area Hotel
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 05, 2020
Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s lifestyle brand, unveiled its first property in the New York-metropolitan area with the debut of the 211-room Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District.
As its name implies, the hotel is located in Jersey City, N.J.’s Arts District, which features an array of galleries, public art projects, restaurants and shopping options.
The property puts the spotlight on work from local artists, whose work was selected by curator Stefania Panepinto of Panepinto Galleries in Jersey City. “As one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation, Jersey City has an exciting and vibrant art scene that grows stronger and larger each year,” she said. “We wanted to make sure our guests were able to see and feel the energy of the neighborhood through our eclectic arts program.”
Canopy Central Art Studios, which comprise three areas of the hotel, provide artists with spaces to work while offering guests the chance to witness artists at work.
Guestrooms are appointed with limited edition Gary Lichtenstein silkscreen prints, which were inspired by Jersey City’s bygone Dixon Mills Pencil Factory.
Canopy Central Bar & Bistro offers a breakfast menu of local quiches, baked goods, breakfast pizzas, fruit, a yogurt bar and locally roasted coffee. Sandwiches, salads and tapas are available throughout the day and into the evening.
At night, the space is transformed into Death & Co., a cocktail lounge, offering locally distilled and hand-crafted spirits.
The hotel also features entirely mobile check-in, 1,400 square feet of meetings space, a 24-hour fitness studio and Canopy bikes.
On the health and safety front, the property is instituting the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection, with new standards that include the Hilton CleanStay Room Seal, which indicates that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, knock and go dropped-off room service and flexible housekeeping options, Hilton said.
The property, which is situated at 159 Morgan Street, is owned and developed by Panepinto Properties, The KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction.
“We look forward to introducing the Canopy by Hilton lifestyle to the Tri-State and immersing locals and guests in the culture of this burgeoning neighborhood of the Arts District,” said Ravi Dave, principal at Three Wall Capital. “We’re proud to finally deliver a hospitality product that speaks to the neighborhood’s urban sophistication and cultural diversity.”
For more information on New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS