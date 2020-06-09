Casa de Campo Announces July 1 Reopening
Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo June 09, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Guests can begin planning their summer vacation set amongst tropical backdrops and world-class golf in the Dominican Republic, all while having the assurance their health and safety is a top priority.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas—home to the Caribbean’s premier, luxury golf experiences, including its iconic GOLF Magazine “World Top 100” Teeth of the Dog course—announces it is reopening to guests on July 1.
The five-star resort has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During its closure, the resort’s management has been working closely with HS Consulting Group in Mallorca to review all enhanced health and safety protocols and certify that they are effective in the prevention of all infectious diseases.
As part of its new “Casa Cares” program, significant investment has been made in new equipment and employee training, which will continue to remain a top priority post-opening.
Mr. Andres Pichardo Rosenberg, President of Casa de Campo Resort and Villas commented, “Since 1971, Casa de Campo has earned the loyalty and trust of guests from around the world. In the wake of COVID-19, we realize it is incumbent upon our team to take our focus on health and safety to an even higher level. We have been working diligently on a plan and are pleased to announce our ‘Casa Cares’ program. It highlights our new standard operating procedures and protocols to safeguard the well-being of our guests and the entire Casa de Campo community.”
Highlights of the “Casa Cares” program include:
—Temperature checks for all hotel guests upon arrival.
—COVID-19 tests administered to all staff before returning to work and temperature checks before the start of each shift.
—More than 130 new hand-sanitizer dispensers installed throughout the property.
—All counters and desk reception areas will be equipped with plexiglass screens for an added level of protection for guests and team members.
—All staff will be required to wear masks and gloves and additional PPE in identified areas and departments.
—Distancing floor markers will be placed throughout the property and identified in all high-traffic areas
—Cashless transactions will be encouraged throughout the property.
Housekeeping:
—All cleaning of guestrooms and common areas will be done using clinical-grade products to ensure effective disinfection of all surfaces and spaces.
—All hotel guests will be provided with a set of disinfectant wipes and sanitizing gel as part of their in-room amenities.
—Time will be left between guest departures and arrivals to ensure sufficient air circulation and enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures are carried out effectively.
Food & Beverage:
—All self-service stations are being eliminated.
—Restaurant capacities have been reduced to respect physical distancing guidelines and guest entrances and exits will be separated.
—All menus will be disposable or available in digital format via a QR Code and table settings are being modified to eliminate common-touch surfaces.
—Room service will be delivered in disposable packaging and left outside the door to avoid direct contact.
Resort facilities
Each area of the resort has detailed new procedures, a few highlights include:
—In line with PGA guidance, physical distancing and sanitation protocols have been developed for the safety of anyone playing golf, taking golf lessons, or practicing on the driving range. This includes enhanced sanitising processes and the introduction of a touchless ball retrieving mechanism.
—Golfers will be required to carry their own bags and clubs and limit any contact from employees touching their equipment.
—If tennis racket rental is required, the grip will be changed prior to use, and the racket will be disinfected in the presence of the guest.
—Sun-loungers in beach and pool areas will be arranged in a way that respects physical distancing guidelines.
—Deep cleaning of chaise lounges, tables and umbrellas will be undertaken every day before the start of beach and pool operations.
—The number of sun loungers and umbrellas will be limited and monitored within each area.
—Maximum beach capacity will be reduced to assist with physical distancing guidelines.
—Beach towels will be placed in each guest room prior to arrival and will no longer be provided at the beach or in pool areas.
Casa de Campo has its own medical facilities and trained personnel on property. Additionally, the Central Romana Medical Center, a private hospital and part of Casa de Campo, is less than a 5-minute drive away and regarded as being one of the top medical facilities in the country.
A more detailed outline of the measures being taken will shortly be available on casadecampo.com.do.
SOURCE: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas press release
For more information on Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS