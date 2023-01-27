Casa de Campo Reveals Opening Date for Cutting-Edge Spa & Wellness Center
This opulent Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, located in the Dominican Republic’s La Romana countryside, has just announced plans to unveil its brand-new, state-of-the-art spa and wellness center this spring.
Identified simply ‘The Spa at Casa de Campo’, it’s destined to become one of the Caribbean’s top luxury wellness destinations. Boasting over 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor facilities, the brand-new spa will provide a distinctive fusion of epicurean spa services, beneficial treatments and wellness experiences, utilizing modern modalities, enhanced by cutting-edge technologies.
“Our new spa and wellness center is the latest project in our ongoing mission to further elevate the luxury experience here at Casa de Campo,” said Jason Kycek, Senior Vice President at Casa de Campo. “Coming off the heels of our new Premier Club & Suites opening, which offers an unprecedented level of exclusivity and seclusion on property, the new spa and wellness center will raise the bar of excellence even higher for our most discerning guests at the resort.”
Amenities will include an extensive, state-of-the-art hydrothermal circuit featuring a sauna, steam room, vitality pool, cold plunge and laconium loungers. Each of its 13 lavishly appointed treatment rooms features its own private garden and outdoor rain shower, encouraging clients to intimately connect with their natural surroundings.
And, when guests need a little boost, they can head to the on-site Spa Cafe and Juice Bar for freshly brewed Dominican coffee, smoothies or even light meals. A dedicated Spa Concierge will also be on hand to attend to clients’ every need, so that even the most discerning guests will want for nothing when they visit this heavenly health-focused sanctuary.
Notably, The Spa at Casa de Campo is also set to house a secluded “spa within a spa”, which is bound to prove popular among VIPs, groups and for use as a Bridal Suite. It’s well-suited for the purpose, having a private entrance, lounge, treatment area, makeup station, dressing area, bathroom, a personal vitality pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and a private bar and refreshment area.
A longtime favorite retreat among A-list celebrities, royalty and heads of state, Casa de Campo is a premier 7,000-acre luxury resort located in a private community, which boasts three pristine white-sand beaches, three championship golf courses, a marina, equestrian center, shooting course and more.
Bookings for The Spa at Casa de Campo will open sometime in Spring 2023, so stay tuned for further announcements.
