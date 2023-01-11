Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres, the Choice for Families, Couples and Luxury Lovers
Hotel & Resort Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera January 10, 2023
Costa Mujeres is a small peninsula that stretches along the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea in the most exclusive area north of Cancun. A hidden jewel away from the crowds and surrounded by a protected and unique natural environment, Costa Mujeres guarantees privacy and security.
Located north of Cancun, and across the Chacmochuc Lagoon Reserve, on a vast extension of tropical jungles, white sandy beaches, and lush mangroves, Costa Mujeres has been cataloged as the area with the highest added value in the Mexican Caribbean.
This tourist development, where the main players are the lush nature and the crystalline turquoise colors of the Mexican Caribbean, is located just 15 minutes from downtown Cancun, 20 minutes from the international airport, and 18 minutes from the hotel zone.
Catalonia Arrived to Costa Mujeres
In March 2020, the opening of Catalonia's fourth hotel in Mexico was announced with great fanfare. It was the property in Costa Mujeres, a hotel built specifically for the Catalonia Hotels & Resorts group, with all the elements of luxury and comfort that the brand is known for.
The Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres All Suites & Spa received an investment of more than $100 million. The new five-star all-inclusive resort is a complex conceived with eco-efficiency and sustainability criteria following LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certification standards. It has 496 rooms and is the fourth resort that the chain has in the Mexican Caribbean region.
This was Catalonia's most ambitious opening, the chain said, and was part of its expansion plan, increasing its offering in new strategic destinations.
The project proposes two lodging areas separated by a central avenue that connects the beach with a large recreational plaza. Two zones are built around two pool areas, one for clients seeking tranquility and relaxation and the other for those who seek more fun and entertainment on their vacations. This central axis, inspired by the renowned Quinta Avenida in Playa del Carmen, is the center of the resort, where stores, food stalls, and other leisure spaces are concentrated.
The Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres has several gastronomic spaces, multiple bars, a theater for 500 people, a discotheque, Alegria Spa with an ocean view pool, massage cabins, and a 24-hour fitness area overlooking the sea. It also has a children's club and a dedicated area for teenagers.
Green and Certified
Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres was built following eco-efficiency standards and meeting the sustainability requirements set by LEED certification. This accreditation distinguishes the property by using sustainable strategies in all the building's construction processes, from the suitability of the plot where it is located to the efficiency of water and energy use, the selection of materials, and providing interior environmental quality. The LEED certification is the hardest to achieve in the world for environmentally sustainable buildings.
The U.S. Green Building Council, an organization internationally recognized for its commitment to transforming the construction of buildings that enable an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life, awarded this recognition.
All in all, it is the first resort in Mexico to be distinguished with this certification. The Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres is an all-inclusive, five-star resort located on a wide white sand beach, just in front of Isla Mujeres, which favors it in less accumulation of sargassum on its shores and only 20 minutes north of Cancun. The 496 rooms are all suites; some have private pools and sleep up to six people.
The heart of the resort is the Quinta Avenida, inspired by the well-known Playa del Carmen avenue of the same name. It is here where the restaurants and dining outlets that guests enjoy during their stay are located, with more than 10 gastronomic spaces that seek to offer culinary experiences to the most demanding palates.
Its designer facilities include a magnificent spa overlooking the sea, a gym, two swimming pools, a theater for shows, a disco, a mini-club, and a teen club.
Catalan and Mexican Fusion
An exclusive offering of the property is its signature restaurant, Memories, which is led by Chef John de Sola, a European culinary school chef who presents a banquet of seven courses and two for dessert. The proposal is delicate, creative, and innovative food; it is culinary art based on traditional Catalan cuisine with Mexican touches.
The memories of the most traditional recipes of Chef de Sola turn them into art, creating a fusion of aromas and flavors in a space where every detail is taken care of. Memories Restaurant is distinguished by integrating a team characterized as being creators of unforgettable experiences and combining the Caribbean with Catalan essence.
For more information, visit CataloniaHotels.com.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS