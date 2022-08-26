Celebrate 'Barktober' With Special Events and Offerings at Trump International Beach Resort
The four-star, family-friendly Trump International Beach Resort in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach is set to flip the calendar on summer with a special lineup of events and offerings to celebrate "Barktober" this October.
Guests and their pets can unwind from the comfort of the oceanfront property's deluxe accommodations comprising 360 spacious rooms and suites. Much like their human companions, dogs will feel right at home with an impressive list of amenities including cozy beds, food mats, bowls and waste bags available upon request.
Travelers can also spice up their daily walks with special Instagram moments at the resort's new dog-friendly, Florida-inspired "selfie walk" stations.
The resort is also introducing a new in-room "Doggie Delights" menu featuring items like Chow Hound (salmon and rice), Bow Wow Burgers (all-beef burgers with carrot stick fries), Puppacinos (warm milk topped with sugar-free whipped cream) and classic Milk-Bone dog biscuits. Meanwhile, guests can also pamper their pooch with new dog merch available at 15 percent off at the Cabana shop throughout the month of October.
What's more, the Guest Hospitality Lounge will host "Yappy Hours" on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m to 6 p.m., greeting guests and their pets with complimentary iced teas, doggie treats and toys.
Trump International Beach Resort also invites guests and their furry friends to attend a special Sunday Brunch and Dog Adoption event on the terrace at Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami.
Additionally, a portion of the proceeds for overnight stays with pets during the month of October will go to the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Highlights of the Bark-N-Brunch will include live music and brunch favorites such as bottomless mimosas.
"We know pets are part of many families and realize how difficult it is to leave them behind when traveling," said Danny Williams, Trump International Beach Resort’s managing director. "We want to make it easy for families to enjoy their vacations while keeping their fur babies happy, safe and entertained."
For more information, click here or call 305-692-5600
