Celebrate Your Wedding in Style at Hilton La Romana
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann January 31, 2022
When couples think about having a destination wedding, their minds usually head to someplace warm – sunny skies, ocean views and white-sand beaches. But convenience is also at play if brides and grooms are hoping to host a group of people along with them.
The Dominican Republic offers the picturesque scenery travelers long for, and it’s also not a hard place to get to, as several airports around the U.S. offer nonstop flights into Punta Cana.
With an oceanfront location, several wedding packages to choose from and a talented wedding team, Hilton La Romana Resort & Spa offers everything a destination wedding couple might need. Couples can choose to host their event at this adults-only property or head next door to Hilton La Romana Resort & Waterpark for a family-friendly experience.
Those looking for a small celebration might opt for the Intimate Elegance option. This free package allows couples to host a small gathering with up to 10 loved ones and includes flowers and cake. A couples massage and a romantic beachfront dinner for two are also included during the stay.
Brides and grooms hoping to take it up a notch can choose the Lavish & Opulent package. Along with all their closest friends and family members, couples enjoy an oceanfront ceremony followed by a private dinner reception. A romantic couples massage on the beach is included with this option as well.
The team at Hilton La Romana has also combined age-old traditions with modern festivities to create a South Asian Wedding package. Certified by the South Asian Wedding Institute, the expert wedding specialists assist couples in bringing this four-event celebration to life in paradise.
No matter which type of wedding ceremony couples are in search of, Hilton La Romana has it covered. The variety of wedding packages allows brides and grooms to choose one that best fits their needs, and the flexibility lets them make it their own by choosing the location, specific decorations and other special touches.
To top it off, choosing to get married at the all-inclusive Hilton La Romana means couples can kick off their honeymoon right away, as they’ll already be in paradise. Or, if they’d like to switch things up, they can head over to one of Playa Hotels & Resorts’ other Dominican Republic properties for their honeymoon.
To begin planning your romantic destination wedding, contact a travel advisor or email weddingsathiltonlaromana@playaresorts.com.
