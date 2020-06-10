Chablé Hotels is 'Cleaning for Wellness'
As Chablé Hotels prepare for a soon and inevitable recovery, we know it is imperative that we all do our part to flatten the curve and emerge in a safe, sustainable way. We know how important it is to instill confidence and a sense of security within our guests and co-workers, and to attain this, we have implemented several strategic changes to the operational and cleaning methods.
Chable Hotels will begin to reopen with extensive safety measures such as maintaining physical distancing, increased hygiene and sanitization measures throughout the properties, and enhanced food, personal safety, and service procedures.
These efforts will be enhanced by our properties’ low density, privacy and secluded accommodations that each guest will enjoy during their stay. There are at least 10 meters /33 ft. of separation between each Casita or Villa, and the resorts host up to 80 guests at Chable Yucatan and 140 guests at Chable Maroma. This means that guests can safely be on social distance, even when the properties are at full capacity.
Social Distancing & Guest Contact: To help alleviate the risk of person-to-person transmission, Chable Yucatan is spread in 750 acres; more than enough privacy for all our guests in 40 casitas and villas. All guest casitas and villas as well as public areas offer open spaces with ample fresh air and privacy. Chablé Maroma offers spacious areas throughout the property. This allows us to maintain full occupancy while upholding social distance protocols. In addition, we have re-arranged furniture and layouts at our venues to allow more personal space. At Chable Maroma, our 200 mts/ 2200 ft white sand beach will allow you to immerge into your own world.
Sanitization and Hygienic Standards: We have added hand sanitizing at strategic points; fitness center and restaurant venues. Our staff have also undergone stringent sanitizing training courses, including personal hygiene, washing and disinfecting uniforms, and will follow strict measures during their work shift.
Guest Areas: In addition to having information readily available about the hotel's hygiene and sanitary measures, guests will receive recommendations on how to stay healthy during their stay. We increased our frequency of disinfecting common areas and casitas or villas; we also disinfect with steam-based, biodegradable processes to guarantee the sanitization of sheets, towels and table linens. We are making daily hygiene and disinfection records and ensuring the proper management of each process.
Enhanced technologies: We have added ozone generators, which are an environmentally friendly and hospital-grade method to deeply sanitize spaces. These ozone generators are used to safely and unobtrusively disinfect guest rooms, lobbies, gyms and other public areas. This method eradicates bacteria, viruses and other allergens. After just some time after the operation, guests can enjoy fresh air and germ-free rooms.
Food Safety & Service: We have added enhanced sanitation guidelines and training for all team members through a Serve Safe certification that includes hygiene and disinfecting practices as well as safe food preparation and service practices. Food and beverage operations are continuously required to meet our food safety standards. We have also revised our cleanliness, operational and hygiene practices to comply with health and travel advisories and government orders on COVID-19.
We have modified the service hours to reduce the capacity of our food & beverage venues. In Villa Dining service has been revised and reinforced, as this will likely be a popular choice for guests. We have also added new take away options at the restaurants that also locals can enjoy.
Spa & Fitness Center Facilities: We have added to our already rigorous cleaning protocols, requiring that surfaces, treatment rooms, spa tools, furniture and fitness center equipment are thoroughly treated with hospital-grade disinfectants at both properties. This cleaning is done with increased frequency. At Chable Yucatan, our 3,500 square meter/ 11,500 ft. spa provides 10,000 square meters/107,700 ft. of open-air space.
As always, we will fully sanitize all treatment spaces for each service with clean sanitized linens, towels, robes, sandals, etc. Our spa team has also undergone enhanced sanitation training. At the Fitness Center, all equipment will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each guest’s use. We also provide appropriate sanitation materials for guest use.
Our Security staff will be monitoring and taking body temperature of all co-workers, and any member of our staff who is above normal temperature will be sent back home or to a hospital to be checked and will not return until they are cleared. Lastly, all our guests will have body temperatures taken at check-in too.
At Chablé Hotels, we take all the wellbeing of our guests and colleagues very seriously, while at the same time we allow them to disconnect and reconnect with nature and all those beautiful things in the world that make us smile, that make us Redefine Wellness.
