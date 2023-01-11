Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Wed January 11 2023

Chase Away the Winter Blues at Sandals Resorts

Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff January 11, 2023

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort
Sandals Ochi Beach Resort (Courtesy Sandals)

For many, winter has started off with a bang. Blizzards, bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers have many ready to kick of 2023 with a vacation. For those looking to chase away the winter blues at home and exchange them for the tranquil winter blues of the Caribbean, Sandals Hotels & Resorts are making it easy.

The Winter Blues Sale features resort credits as much as $250 and room rates that start as low as $249 per person, per night. For a five-night stay, guests receive a $150 resort credit, and those staying seven nights or longer receive $250. In addition, Sandals Select Rewards Members can burn up to 100 percent of their points.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

The $249 per person, per night, room rate is available at Sandals Ochi in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, a 110-acre beachfront hideaway. The resort features 16 restaurants and 11 unique bars, including the Caribbean’s first speakeasy. Guests can also enjoy unlimited golf nearby at Sandals Golf & Country Club. The rate is available from January 14-May 3, 2023.

Pool at Sandals Regency La Toc
Pool at Sandals Regency La Toc. (photo by Chelsea Davis)

Sandals Regency La Toc features room rates as low as $330 per person, per night. The 20-acre estate is set on a half-mile-long crescent-shaped beach and offers a challenging golf course as well as oceanfront suites and the private enclave of the Sunset Bluff Village. The Winter Blues rate is available February 13-20, 2023; February 26-April 19, 2023; and April 22-30, 2023.

Guests can stay at Sandals South Coast for just $340 per person. The resort, located on Jamaica’s pristine south coast offers unique accommodations, including the Over-the-Water Butler Bungalows. There is also the Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel as well as the Latitudes Overwater Bar. The rate is good for stays February 11-April 9, 2023 and April 16-May 3, 2023.

Several other Sandals resorts are offering Winter Blues savings with rates lower than $400 per person, per night, including Sandals Grande Antigua with rates starting at $393 per person, per night, and Sandals Halcyon Beach with rates as low as $365 per person.

Sandals Royal Caribbean
Sandals Royal Caribbean (courtesy of Sandals Resorts)

Sandals Royal Caribbean is offering rates as low as $362 for stays through April 30, 2023, and Sandals Barbados is offering rates that start at $385 per person from January 30-February 25, 2023 and March 3-April 25, 2023.

Travelers looking to take advantage of these Winter Blues rates should book soon as room availability at these prices is limited.

For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Nobu Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace

Nobu Expands Global Footprint in 2023

gallery icon Relax and Reset in Sunny Isles Beach

Villas of Distinction Offers Travel Advisors Best Bonus Commission Ever

Hilton Launches New Hotel Brand, Spark by Hilton

Choice Hotels Adds 500 Radisson Hotels into Safe Stays by ReloShare Alliance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS