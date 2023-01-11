Chase Away the Winter Blues at Sandals Resorts
For many, winter has started off with a bang. Blizzards, bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers have many ready to kick of 2023 with a vacation. For those looking to chase away the winter blues at home and exchange them for the tranquil winter blues of the Caribbean, Sandals Hotels & Resorts are making it easy.
The Winter Blues Sale features resort credits as much as $250 and room rates that start as low as $249 per person, per night. For a five-night stay, guests receive a $150 resort credit, and those staying seven nights or longer receive $250. In addition, Sandals Select Rewards Members can burn up to 100 percent of their points.
The $249 per person, per night, room rate is available at Sandals Ochi in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, a 110-acre beachfront hideaway. The resort features 16 restaurants and 11 unique bars, including the Caribbean’s first speakeasy. Guests can also enjoy unlimited golf nearby at Sandals Golf & Country Club. The rate is available from January 14-May 3, 2023.
Sandals Regency La Toc features room rates as low as $330 per person, per night. The 20-acre estate is set on a half-mile-long crescent-shaped beach and offers a challenging golf course as well as oceanfront suites and the private enclave of the Sunset Bluff Village. The Winter Blues rate is available February 13-20, 2023; February 26-April 19, 2023; and April 22-30, 2023.
Guests can stay at Sandals South Coast for just $340 per person. The resort, located on Jamaica’s pristine south coast offers unique accommodations, including the Over-the-Water Butler Bungalows. There is also the Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel as well as the Latitudes Overwater Bar. The rate is good for stays February 11-April 9, 2023 and April 16-May 3, 2023.
Several other Sandals resorts are offering Winter Blues savings with rates lower than $400 per person, per night, including Sandals Grande Antigua with rates starting at $393 per person, per night, and Sandals Halcyon Beach with rates as low as $365 per person.
Sandals Royal Caribbean is offering rates as low as $362 for stays through April 30, 2023, and Sandals Barbados is offering rates that start at $385 per person from January 30-February 25, 2023 and March 3-April 25, 2023.
Travelers looking to take advantage of these Winter Blues rates should book soon as room availability at these prices is limited.
