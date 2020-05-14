Château Élan Winery and Resort Reopening for Memorial Day Weekend
North Atlanta’s Château Élan, renowned for its award-winning winery and world-class hospitality, will reopen on May 21, 2020, following the temporary closure of The Inn and certain resort amenities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening will happen in phases, with overnight hotel services and most on-site venues, including several restaurants, available for enjoyment starting Memorial Day weekend. The Spa at Château Élan, swimming pools and some dining venues will reopen shortly after in early June.
During the closure, the resort restructured services and amenities to comply with new state and CDC guidelines for proper social distancing and hygiene. This comprehensive initiative, dubbed Experience Chateau Clean, includes signage directing people to be six feet apart, hygienic seals on guestroom doors, automatic cleaning touch pads, the use of electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and alterations to dining spaces. These new protocols have been achieved while retaining the same standards for luxury and warm Southern hospitality the resort is acclaimed for.
“We have taken great care to make the resort and winery environments where our guests can enjoy peace of mind while they relax, play sports and indulge in fine wine and cuisine,” said Neville Erasmus, general manager of Château Élan Winery & Resort. “I must congratulate our staff for all of the hard work they are doing behind the scenes to create a seamless guest experience.”
A wide array of activities are offered for guests and daily visitors at Château Élan, which recently completed a transformative $25 million renovation. The Golf Club and Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center, which have remained opened, as well as hiking trails, provide a chance to exercise while admiring the beauty of the resort’s 3,500 acres.
The winery’s extremely popular wine tastings, in addition to resort cooking classes and other small-scale events, continue to be offered as well (online reservations required). A full list of upcoming events and classes is available on Château Élan’s Facebook page.
For those looking to plan their next getaway, there are several hotel packages that combine luxurious accommodations, exciting activities and resort credits that can be applied toward dining, golf, spa and other amenities.
The Got2Getaway Package presents a great value, offering a three-night stay for the price of two and a $25 resort credit (see website for pricing), while the Summer Lovin’ Escape is the perfect two-night couple’s getaway, starting at $259 per night (based on double occupancy).
To make a hotel reservation, plan your next event and book a virtual site tour, or to learn more about Château Élan, visit www.chateauelan.com or call (678)-425-0900.
SOURCE: Château Élan Winery & Resort press release.
