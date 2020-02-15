CHIC Cabaret Dazzles Diners at Palladium’s TRS Turquesa Hotel
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Laurie Baratti February 15, 2020
Guests of Palladium Hotel Group’s luxury, all-inclusive, adults-only property, the TRS Turquesa Hotel, will find that they have plenty to look forward to during their stay, especially after the company completed a set of enhancements to its several properties in the Dominican Republic last year.
During the day, of course, there are abundant ways to enjoy the beachfront hotel’s mile-long stretch of the famous Bávaro Beach, where white sands mingle with turquoise waves on a coastline fringed by coconut palms and flourishing tropical foliage.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
But, the evening brings with it another set of delights, one of which transports audiences to another place and era, offering a sumptuous, dining-meets-entertainment experience that’s already won awards for its dynamic, edge-of-your-seat performances and gourmet, five-course dinner service.
The Palladium Group’s exclusive dinner show concept, CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant, which has already enchanted audiences at two of Palladium’s other properties, finally arrived at TRS Turquesa Hotel at the close of 2019.
“CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant has enthralled and delighted our guests at TRS Hotels in Riviera Maya and Costa Mujeres, and we’re thrilled to bring this concept to Punta Cana,” Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, the company’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the Americas, said in a press release. “It’s a can’t-miss experience that elevates our standard of excellence and enhances our value proposition.”
In combination with an exquisite multiple-course meal, those who attend this three-hour, immersive evening are treated to performances by over 20 stage artists, including singers, dancers and acrobats. During a program bursting with light, color, awe and excitement, guests will accompany performers on a journey through history, first setting the tone in a tribute to the roots of the old-time, Paris cabaret tradition and throwbacks to the famous Moulin Rouge.
Then, in a whirlwind of sound and spectacle, various onstage acts guide audiences through memorable moments in music and performance history, from the 1950’s rock-and-roll era to present-day hits, with some distinctively Latin beats tossed into the mix.
Even once the has curtain fallen, the fun and excitement continue, thanks to an after-party that runs from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Guests can also arrive early to enjoy some welcome cocktails before the start of the show.
Guests of the TRS Turquesa Hotel, as well as those staying at the brand’s nearby TRS Cap Cana Hotel, are given one complimentary access per person, per stay, to CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant (a $20 service fee does apply when making reservations).
For more information, visit palladiumhotelgroup.com/en/.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS