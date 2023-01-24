Last updated: 09:11 AM ET, Tue January 24 2023

Choice Hotels Offering Two Winter Deals

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 24, 2023

Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District, Cambria Hotels, exterior, sign, marquee
Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District exterior. (photo courtesy of Choice Hotels)

Choice Hotels and Radisson Hotels America are offering two new promotions for the winter season for Choice Privileges and Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program members.

The two promotions offer savings across 46 countries with nearly 7,500 hotels, ranging from budget to upscale brands. Travelers can register to become a Choice Privilege or Radisson Rewards Americas member to enjoy these deals firsthand.

The first promotion is a double points-earning promotion for Choice Privileges members. Travelers can enjoy earning double points on all qualifying stays when booked and stayed by March 6, 2023.

Travelers can enjoy double points on brands like Cambria Hotels, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Comfort, Econo Lodge, Everhome, MainStay Suites, Quality, Rodeway Inn, Sleep Inn, Suburban Studios and Ascend Hotel Collection.

For travelers wanting to enjoy some savings with Choice’s upscale brands, the Winter Promo with Choice Hotels Upscale Brands is a great opportunity.

Travelers who book three or more nights at participating Cambria Hotels and Ascend Hotel Collection properties can enjoy 20 percent off their stay when they arrive on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, in addition to earning points they can redeem for a variety of travel experiences.

