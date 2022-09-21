Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Wed September 21 2022

CLEAR Enters Hotel Industry Through Partnership With Virdee

After helping make traveling through airports easier than ever, secure identity company CLEAR has entered the hotel and resorts industry through a partnership with hospitality startup Virdee.

According to PhocusWire.com, CLEAR’s partnership will integrate its secure identity platform into Virdee’s suite of solutions to enable self-service check-in for travelers.

Existing CLEAR members can verify their identity when checking in by presenting a photo of themselves at a hotel kiosk, while non-members can enroll for free with a few steps.

“This integration and partnership with CLEAR brings us a fully seamless, self-service environment at all hotel touch points and a fully digitized experience across all touch points in travel,” Virdee co-founder Nadav Cornberg said.

Virdee's technology powers the kiosks and mobile apps, where guests can process payments, customize their stay and receive a mobile or physical key without stopping at the front desk.

“Travelers can now use CLEAR to verify their identity across several key travel touch points: at the airport, to secure ground transportation and to check in to their hotel,” Cornberg continued. “Hotel owners gain yet another solution driven by Virdee to help them improve guest satisfaction, increase efficiencies and streamline tasks at check-in.”

In January, CLEAR acquired Whyline as part of an effort to bring virtual queuing technology to airports, as well as to industries such as banking, retail and government services. CLEAR counts more than 13 million members and hundreds of partners around the world, including airports and stadiums.

