Club Med Launches April BOGO Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz April 15, 2021
Club Med has launched the April Flash Sale, with which guests can buy one night and get another night free when they book by April 20, 2021.
The flash sale is applicable for select dates for those who travel from now through November 5, 2021, at a Club Med resort in the Caribbean, Mexico or Florida. Guests can receive one night free for every night booked and other perks including a free room upgrade, up to $400 in air credit and free stays for children under four years of age.
Guests can also receive great booking flexibility with Club Med’s Free Cancellation Policy, which allows guests to cancel their bookings for free up to fifteen days prior to check-in.
The participating Club Med resorts offer ample outdoor activities and spaces to enjoy and to connect with nature. The resorts are currently operating at a limited capacity, offering greater safety throughout the pandemic, in addition to its Safe Together health protocols.
All guests traveling before December 31, 2022, will receive emergency medical coverage during their stay, including coverage related to COVID-19, through Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program. The resorts abroad also offer PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing in compliance with U.S. re-entry requirements.
The resorts that are participating in this flash sale include Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Sandpiper Bay and Club Med Turkoise.
For more information, please visit Club Med.
