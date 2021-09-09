Club Med Launches Fall Into Savings Sale and Expands Ski Getaways Sale
Now through November 2021, travelers have the chance to save big with Club Med’s Fall into Savings Sale with select travel dates all the way until May 6, 2022.
In addition, the brand is extending its Ski Getaways Sale until October 18, 2021, for travel dates to Canada until April 10, 2022, and travel to its properties in the Alps until April 30, 2022.
The Fall into Savings event saves travelers up to 45% off all-inclusive packages at participating Club Med properties throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. Children 4 and under stay for free and kids under 16 stay at a discounted rate of up to 50% off.
Guests can also receive free room upgrades and enjoy Club Med’s flexible cancellation policy. Enjoy unlimited water and land sports, a wide array of dining and bars, nightly entertainment and all gratuities included.
Those looking for the perfect ski destination can save big with Club Med’s Ski Getaways Sale. These all-inclusive properties dotting the Alps and the brand’s newest location in Canada – Club Med Quebec Charlevoix – provide guests with easy ski-in, ski-out rooms; lift tickets; ski and snowboard group lessons; all-day dining and more. Hone your ski skills with specialty workshops or enjoy the snow with other outdoor activities like snowshoeing, Nordic walking, snowmobiling and more.
Club Med is providing guests with peace of mind with their enhanced cleaning protocols, free onsite antigen testing, included emergency assistance program and a flexible cancellation policy.
