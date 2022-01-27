Club Med Launches First Flash Sale of the Year
Travelers will need to act fast to catch Club Med’s first promotional sale of the year. The all-inclusive company is giving visitors up to 50 percent off their travel and additional perks if they book before February 1, 2022, for travel on select travel dates from January 29 to August 26, 2022.
In addition to up to 50 percent off their all-inclusive rate, guests will also receive complimentary room upgrades, free cancellations and no single supplement, and kids under four years of age stay for free.
Visitors can stay at one of the 32 oceanside family suites and learn acrobats at Club Med Punta Cana’s Circus School. Or stay at one of the newest properties the company has to offer – Club Med Québec.
Club Med resorts participating in this deal include Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic; Club Med Cancún, Mexico; Club Med Québec, Canada; Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida; Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos; Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean; and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.
Club Med is offering all guests who stay with them before December 31, 2022, access to their Emergency Assistance Program, where they will receive medical coverage – including COVID-19 related coverage – should they need it during their stay. Travelers who stay at a Club Med property before June 30, 2022, also have the option to cancel their stay for a full refund up to 15 days before they depart.
Those wanting to book with this deal should contact their trusted travel agent or book here.
