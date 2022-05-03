Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Tue May 03 2022

Club Med Launches Kids Stay Free Sale

Hotel & Resort Club Med Claudette Covey May 03, 2022

Club Med Quebec
Club Med Quebec. (photo via Club Med)

Club Med unveiled a Kids Stay Free sale for bookings made from May 3-May 25, 2022, for travel between May 30-July 4, 2022.

The offer applies to bookings of 10 or more nights at select resorts and seven or more nights at Club Med Quebec, which made its debut in December 2021, in Charlevoix as Canada’s first all-inclusive mountain resort.

Kids 15 and under are eligible for free stays at Club Med Quebec, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek.

Kids 12 and under are eligible for free stays at Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Cancun and Club Med Caravelle.

Club Med’s all-inclusive resorts feature such active pursuits as the flying trapeze, sailing and hiking, as well as more tranquil pursuits like lounging by the pool and enjoying private spa treatments.

