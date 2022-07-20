Club Med Launches New Flash Sale
The pioneering all-inclusive resort brand Club Med has announced a new flash sale for travelers this July.
Travelers can take advantage of up to 50% off, plus additional perks, for their upcoming summer, fall, or winter getaways to select Club Med resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada.
Club Med’s July Flash Sale is open for bookings now through July 26, with select travel dates from August 13, 2022, to February 17, 2023.
The full perks of this July Flash Sale include 50% off Club Med’s all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Canada, up to $1,000 air credit, no single supplement (in select resorts), and kids under 4 stay free!
Participating resorts include Club Med Québec, Canada; Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Club Med Cancún, Mexico; Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic; Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos; Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean; Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean; and Club Med Columbus, Bahamas.
To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med resorts have the key Safe Together protocols. These enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all.
Club Med also offers a Flexible Cancellation Policy, which means those who book can still cancel for free up to 61 days prior to arrival and receive a full refund on the land portion of their stay.
The Emergency Assistance Program will also help ease the minds of travelers during these pandemic times. The program means that all guests traveling before December 31, 2022, will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.
So, no matter how you want to indulge in your vacation, be it by the beach, lounging at the pool, or feasting like Kings and Queens on top-notch dining, you can do so and save money thanks to this offer from Club Med.
