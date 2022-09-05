Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Mon September 05 2022

Club Med Launches New Sale

Lauren Bowman September 05, 2022

Club Med Ixtapa Pacific
PHOTO: Club Med Ixtapa Pacific (Courtesy Club Med)

If seeing your friend’s social media posts about their Labor Day travels has you feeling a little blue, Club Med is here to help remedy the situation. The pioneer in the all-inclusive industry, Club Med has launched its “Your Wanderlust Awaits” sale.

Travelers can book now through November 1, 2022, with travel dates starting as early as September 24, 2022, and going through May 5, 2023. The “Your Wanderlust Awaits” sale will save visitors up to 45 percent when they bundle their vacation with airfare – resulting in holidays with room rates as low as $135pp/night at participating resorts.

Other benefits from the sale include children under four stay for free, no single supplement and when packaging the resort and airfare in one, visitors can save 10 percent and receive free airport transfers.

Club Med is committed to the safety of its guests and offers an Emergency Assistance Program for anyone traveling between now and December 31, 2023, that covers emergency medical expenses – even those related to COVID-19. They also offer a Flexible Cancellation Policy where guests are able to cancel for a full refund prior to 61 days of their stay.

Participating resorts include: Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Club Med Cancún, Mexico; Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic; Club Med Québec, Canada; Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Club Med Columbus, Bahamas; Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean; and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean.

