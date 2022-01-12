Club Med Launches 'Your Vacation, Your Way' Sale
January 12, 2022
Club Med has begun an all-new way to save with its “Your Vacation, Your Way” sale happening now. Enjoy Spring and Summer savings when you book now through February 23, 2022, at select Club Med properties for travel dates until August 26, 2022. Guests will receive savings of up to 45 percent with the new promotion.
The “Your Vacation, Your Way” sale allows guests to travel on select dates now all the way until August 26, 2022 (if they check out on August 27). In addition to receiving up to 45 percent off, other perks of the promotion include a free room upgrade, guests under the age of four staying free, no single supplement and free cancellations.
Two of the newest Club Med properties – Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix in Canada and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic – are part of the sale.
At Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix, travelers can enjoy all-inclusive skiing and winter activities, or if they travel in the warmer months, the resort is a perfect haven for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities. At Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda, visitors can soak up the sun in the secluded region of Miches, enjoy top-notch food and even hunt for the secret candy room.
Participating resorts in the sale include Club Med Québec, Canada; Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic; Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean; Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean; Club Med Cancún, Mexico; Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico; Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos; Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, U.S.A.
Club Med is also offering guests peace of mind with its free cancellation policy. For all new bookings for travel before June 15, 2022, Club Med will give guests a full refund if notified 15 days before their travel is supposed to commence. Club Med also offers an Emergency Assistance Program and both PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing and has increased health and safety protocols in response to COVID.
