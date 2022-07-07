Club Med Offering Up To 45% Off With New 'Getaway' Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz July 07, 2022
Club Med launched a new sale offering savings of up to 45 percent on several all-inclusive resorts for summer, fall and winter getaways, including up to $1,000 in air credit for bookings now through August 30, 2022.
The Getaway sale is valid for travel from July 23, 2022 to February 17, 2023 when booked by August 30, 2022.
Children under four years of age are free, and under the promotion, there is no single supplement. Guests can also receive up to $1,000 in air credit.
Participating resorts include the new Club Med Québec, the Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Turkoise in Turks and Caicos, Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Club Med La Caravelle Guadeloupe and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek in Martinique.
Additionally, guests who book at Club Med can enjoy its flexible cancellation policy, which allows guests to cancel their trip for any reason up to 61 days prior to check-in.
Club Med is also still offering its Emergency Assistance Program for all stays through December 31, 2022, guaranteeing coverage for any medical treatment related to COVID-19.
