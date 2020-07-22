Last updated: 11:03 AM ET, Wed July 22 2020

Club Med Sandpiper Bay Announces Last Minute Summer Savings Deal

Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2020

Club Med Sandpiper Bay Family
PHOTO: Family playing in the pool at Club Med Sandpiper Bay. (photo via Club Med)

Club Med Sandpiper Bay recently announced its Last Minute Deal to Sandpiper Bay, with rates starting at $109 per night.

The deal is open for booking from now until July 30, 2020, with travel dates starting from July 21 to August 30, 2020. Children under four years of age stay free.

The bookings include a free cancellation policy that provides a full refund up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date.

Club Med has also created the special Safe Together initiative using recommendations from the WHO, local health authorities as well as an International Scientific Committee to help guests and staff stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Safe Together protocol goes hand-in-hand with Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program, created to cover the costs of emergency medical assistance for all guests traveling before April 30, 2021, including COVID-19-related situations.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay is an all-inclusive family resort in Florida’s stunning Sandpiper Bay, located between Miami and Orlando.

For more information about Club Med Sandpiper Bay, contact a travel advisor or visit the website.

