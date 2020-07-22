Club Med Sandpiper Bay Announces Last Minute Summer Savings Deal
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2020
Club Med Sandpiper Bay recently announced its Last Minute Deal to Sandpiper Bay, with rates starting at $109 per night.
The deal is open for booking from now until July 30, 2020, with travel dates starting from July 21 to August 30, 2020. Children under four years of age stay free.
ROAM Luggage Launches Flash SaleFeatures & Advice
Amtrak Offering Up to 45 Percent Off Northeast TravelCar Rental & Rail
The bookings include a free cancellation policy that provides a full refund up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date.
Club Med has also created the special Safe Together initiative using recommendations from the WHO, local health authorities as well as an International Scientific Committee to help guests and staff stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Safe Together protocol goes hand-in-hand with Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program, created to cover the costs of emergency medical assistance for all guests traveling before April 30, 2021, including COVID-19-related situations.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay is an all-inclusive family resort in Florida’s stunning Sandpiper Bay, located between Miami and Orlando.
For more information about Club Med Sandpiper Bay, contact a travel advisor or visit the website.
For more information on Club Med, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS