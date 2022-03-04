Club Med ‘Write Your Story’ Sale Offers Up To 45% Off, Plus Perks
Hotel & Resort Club Med Laurie Baratti March 04, 2022
Club Med, creator of the all-inclusive concept, is beckoning travelers to book their dream spring and summer escapes at one of its leading resorts in Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean and Canada now for a whopping 45 percent off, plus special perks.
Guests can take advantage of Club Med’s ‘Write Your Story’ sale by booking their next all-inclusive vacation now through April 26, for select travel dates through October 28, 2022. Added perks that accompany this promotion include a free room upgrade, free stays for kids under the age of four, no single supplement and free cancellations.
Whether they’re seeking opportunities to embark on new adventures, embrace new cultures, or simply enjoy the sun, sand and surf, along with the resorts’ many luxurious amenities, travelers are invited to "write" their own unbeatable vacation experience with this sale. Club Med’s sprawling, low-density resort properties—all of which are enveloped by nature and span an average area of 50 acres—are filled with offerings to satisfy every type of traveler, from singles and couples, to families and large groups.
Vacationing families will especially appreciate the Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled weekly schedule of activities, designed to be enjoyed by all and promote a deeper sense of reconnection among family members.
Of course, all Club Med guests enjoy unlimited access to the resorts’ premium, refined accommodations, gourmet culinary concepts, bars and coffee houses, and all sorts of activities, with something to suit every interest—from hiking, biking and horseback riding to snorkeling, paddle-boarding and parasailing,
Prospective vacationers enjoy also peace of mind when bookings, thanks to Club Med’s free cancellation policy, which allows guests to cancel their stay without penalty up to 15 days prior to their reservation on departures prior to June 30, 2022.
On all bookings for stays up to December 31, 2023, Club Med also includes invaluable Emergency Assistance Program coverage for guests, including medical emergencies related to COVID-19. Should the worst occur while you’re on your trip, it covers healthcare expenses in destination, the cost of an extended stay at the resort due to a medical emergency, assistance with missed flights, and even medical evacuation and repatriation, as necessary. PCR and rapid antigen testing is also provided on-site at Club Med resorts to facilitate guests’ re-entry into the United States.
Featured resorts participating in the ‘Write Your Story’ sale:
— Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – family-fun, with new renovations and innovations, like the Circus School by Club Med
— Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic – A unique eco-chic resort, Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) property in North America
— Club Med Québec, Canada – Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort offering a unique waterfront experience to discover Quebec's natural wonders.
Other participating Club Med resorts:
— Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida
— Club Med Cancún, Mexico
— Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico
— Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos
— Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean
— Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean
For more information, visit clubmed.us/o/best-all-inclusive-vacation-deals.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS