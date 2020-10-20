Club Med’s CEO Featured on the CBS Series ‘Undercover Boss’
October 20, 2020
In an episode that aired on October 16, Club Med CEO Xavier Mufraggi featured on CBS’ two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series, ‘Undercover Boss’.
The show follows high-level executives who disguise themselves as average employees and spend a day working on the ground within their own organizations to get a feel for what really goes on day-to-day.
“The experience provided tremendous insight for me,” Mufraggi reflected. “It really allowed me to see the bright personalities and hard work each of our employees bring to the table. They are the core of the guest experience in our resorts, and I am thankful to have witnessed that first-hand.”
Club Med’s onsite resort employees, known as G.O.s (short for Gracious Organizers) are more than merely staff—they are the very the building blocks of the company and bring the resort experience alive for guests, known as G.M.s (Gracious Members).
Its G.O.s’ welcoming and convivial spirit, unique energy and connectedness are what set the stage for guests’ incredible international vacations. They’re one of the primary reasons why G.M.s continue to book their vacations with Club Med year after year.
During the course of production, Mufraggi worked with several G.O.s who were, of course, unaware of his true identity, since his features had been transformed with the application of facial hair and a wig.
For the show, he worked undercover at both Club Med Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Club Med Cancún, Mexico. Following his experiences undercover, Mufraggi implemented some changes that were needed to improve quality of life for the company’s employees.
The original all-inclusive resort brand has created a dedicated landing page to showcase the episode, as well as to profile the employees involved in its filming and provide further insight into Mufraggi’s experience. The full episode can also be found here.
At the time of filming in 2019, Mufraggi was CEO of Club Med’s North American business unit, but has since been promoted to a new role as Club Med’s CEO for Europe, Africa, Middle East and emerging markets.
