Club Med’s Spring Into Summer Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Mackenzie Cullen February 28, 2020
Club Med has just launched its Spring into Summer sale in which guests can spend their next winter or summer holiday with rates starting at $119 per night per adult. This deal is open through April 30, 2020, with travel dates through October 31, 2020.
In addition to lower rates, other benefits include no single supplement, up to $600 air credit and free stays for children under 4. Children ages 4-11 can stay up to 50% off.
Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive resort, has an array of locations for guests to choose from including:
Club Med Cancún Yucatán – This Mexico-located resort is a family-friendly retreat that provides exciting water games at the new family pool and entertaining outdoor activities throughout the day. The resort has recently completed its new Aguamarina expansion, which introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms and Club Med Spa by L’OCCITANE.
Club Med La Caravelle – This Guadeloupe resort will be re-opening this fall with two beachside bars, a rum cellar, and new spa treatments. In addition, new oceanfront accommodations, including an adults-exclusive Zen Oasis area, will be available for booking one the golden beached for which Guadeloupe is famous for.
Club Med Punta Cana – This resort is located on 2,000-foot Dominican Republic beach and provides activities and amenities perfect for couples and families alike, including the new Amazing Family program, Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, a L’OCCITANE Spa, men’s barbershop and an adults-only Zen Oasis with a private pool, bar and accommodations.
Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda – Another Dominican Republic resort, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda is a newer addition to the Club Med brand. The resort is also Club Med’s first Exclusive Collection resort in the Americas, with four boutique “villages” with distinct concepts: wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adults-only.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay – This Florida-based resort naturally has famed golf courses and water sports for guests looking to stay active on vacation. This September, the resort will be in introducing the Spectacular Months program, a lineup of events which focus on wellness provided by the Club Med Spa by L’OCCITANE.
