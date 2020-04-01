Club Med's Virtual Resort Experiences Come Straight to Your Home
Hotel & Resort Club Med Laurie Baratti April 01, 2020
Club Med is bringing its resort experiences, signature activities and characteristic community spirit into the homes of guests who are currently suffering from travel withdrawal in the midst of COVID-19-related travel bans, border closures and flight cancellations.
To satiate everyone’s appetite for a far-away vacation while we’re all stuck at home and to keep the worldwide Club Med community feeling connected, the company has launched its new Club Med at Home programming.
Of course, at-home travel experiences begin with a wide offering of 360-degree virtual resort tours, allowing you to immerse yourself in interactive, 360-degree views of Club Med properties around the world, from the stunning, tropical Maldives to the powdery peaks of the French Alps.
With over 45 resorts from every corner of the globe available to explore virtually, housebound travelers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to where to transport themselves next.
Designed to engage and inspire families who are now spending more time together at home, Club Med’s will be releasing new activities weekly, with series designed to replicate the resort experience for kids, parents and the whole family.
Get in your daily workouts under the guidance of Club Med fitness pros with destination workout videos, ranging from yoga sessions in Italy to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises in the Maldives. After burning some calories, you might want to whip up some fan-favorite Club Med recipes and enjoy the types of treats you’d find at the resorts right at home.
To help pass the time at home, we’re bringing Club Med to YOU! Each week we’re sharing recipes, workouts, activities to do with the kids and so much more. Today’s activity is coloring – so get to creating! #clubmedathome https://t.co/UBBdcqub4C pic.twitter.com/gbR27q0fro— Club Med US (@clubmedofficial) March 30, 2020
Entertainment for the little ones comes courtesy of Club Med’s Baby and Petit Club G.O. teams, with popular playtime activities like music time with babies, coloring pages, arts-and-crafts projects, and amateur theatrics for kids.
Come together for a family game night with downloadable game sheets or host an in-home dance party while jamming to Club Med’s “Crazy Signs” Spotify playlist, and make it even more interesting (or embarrassing) by posting the family’s craziest moves on social media with the tags @clubmed and #ClubMedAtHome.
For more information, visit clubmed.us/l/clubmed-at-home.
For more information on Club Med
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS