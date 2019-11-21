Club Wyndham Unveils Elf-Inspired Holiday Suite in New York City
Club Wyndham is pulling out all of the stops this holiday season, transforming a one-bedroom suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City into a Christmas winter wonderland inspired by the hit film Elf.
Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the property's first-ever experiential suite will allow lucky guests to experience one of the world's most iconic holiday destinations like Buddy himself.
Countless paper snowflakes, popcorn and paper garlands hang from the ceiling, complementing a fully-decorated Christmas tree. Other highlights include a festive Lite Brite welcome message, jack-in-the-box toys and a gift wrap mural wall.
The suite's fully-equipped kitchen even features a fridge stocked with the elves' four essential food groups made famous in the film—candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, cookie dough rolls, M&Ms and soda are also on hand so guests can concoct their own sugary sweet meals.
Even more festive decorations await in the suite's bedroom and bathroom, including a Lego replica of the Empire State building.
"Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in," said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations, in a statement. "Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers' bucket list and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way. We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world."
Reservations for the suite will open Sunday, November 25 and are available from December 2 to December 26, with rates starting at $399 per night or 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points on select nights. However, the suite will be available exclusively for Club Wyndham vacation club members from December 21-December 26.
Guests reserving the exclusive suite will also receive complimentary admission for up to four people to the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink.
Click here to take a 360-degree virtual tour of the Elf-inspired suite.
