Congressional Legislation Introduced Aimed at Curbing Resort Fees
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli September 26, 2019
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing the practice of resort fees.
Intent on cracking down on what they describe as “deceptive advertising practices in the short-term lodging industry,” House Resolution 4489 – the Hotel Advertising Transparency Act of 2019 – would ensure that consumers are shown the full pre-tax price of a hotel room while searching and comparing lodging options for their next trip.
Southwest Opens Bookings for 2020 Flights to Hawaii, Mexico...Airlines & Airports
Bahamas Official Says Islands Are Open for BusinessDestination & Tourism
“This summer, we witnessed a record number of Americans take the opportunity to travel. Unfortunately, this also meant a record number of travelers were subjected to deceptive hidden fees charged by hotels, motels, and other places of accommodation,” Congresswoman Johnson said in a statement.
“It is projected that in 2019, over three billion dollars in revenue alone will be collected from consumers due to these hidden fees. Consumers should be able to enjoy their vacation without being ripped off and financially burdened. This bill would require that the prices advertised by hotels and online travel agencies must include all mandatory fees that will be charged to a consumer, excluding taxes."
Added Fortenberry: “When travelers search for hotel options, they deserve to see straightforward prices. They should not get hit with hidden fees that are designed to confuse consumers and distort the actual price. I am pleased to support this legislation that will result in greater transparency for the traveling public.”
The Hotel Advertising Transparency Act of 2019 would prohibit hotels and other places of short-term lodging from advertising a rate for a room that does not include all required fees other than taxes and fees imposed by a government.
Like any proposed bill, however, it has a long way to go.
It must go through committee, a vote in the House of Representatives, a vote in the Senate and then must be signed by the President.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS