Couples Resorts Issues Update on COVID-19 Response

April 24, 2020
Couples Resorts announced that it's currently accepting bookings from June 1 onward in an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sent by Chairman Lee Issa to travel partners this week.
The brand, which operates four all-inclusive resorts in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica, shared some of the ways it's assisting local communities and prioritizing safety for both future guests and employees.
"Our valued team members are receiving relief packages and support from our organization during these challenging times. In addition, our charitable arm, the Issa Trust Foundation, has taken action to aid surrounding local communities," the message stated. "From importing personal protective equipment for hotel and healthcare workers to donating ventilators to local hospitals, we are staying proactive here in Jamaica."
Couples Resorts also announced multiple new travel offers to incentivize bookings and provide guests with increased flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the Couples Cares promotion, all verified first-responders and healthcare workers will receive their fourth night free in addition to a $100 spa credit when they book now through September 30, 2020, for travel between June 1 and October 31, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Love Always Wins offer extends to all customers, rewarding them with a $500 air-credit for travel between June 1 and July 31, 2020, and a $400 air-credit for travel between August 1 and December 24, 2020, when they book by May 15, 2020.
"On behalf of our entire team, we are sad that your clients cannot be with us right now but we look forward to welcoming them to one of our resorts soon. In the meantime, please join our virtual experience on social media as we bring the warmth of Couples Resorts to your home. Stay safe and stay healthy," Issa concluded.
Travel advisors with clients who have reservations in May are encouraged to contact Couples Resorts to revise or cancel those dates without penalty. The company's call center remains open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
