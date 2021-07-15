Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Thu July 15 2021

Couples Resorts Launches Travel Advisor Booking Tool

Couples in Ocho Rios Jamaica
Couples is offering travel advisors a free FAM room night. (Courtesy Couples Resorts)

All-inclusive operator Couples Resorts has launched TAConnect, a travel agent booking engine tool designed to streamline advisors’ travel booking and client management functions.

To celebrate the new system Couples is offering travel advisors one free FAM room night for every seven nights booked bonus plus an incentive of $20 per night for all FIT bookings made via portal through October 5.

Advisors may utilize TAConnect to manage their Couples Resorts travel booking rewards and communicate with Couples’ business development managers.

Advisors may also register to become Couples preferred agents and participate in the firm’s agent rewards program, which is open to both U.S. and Canadian agencies and advisors.

“These tools offer a safe, convenient and rewarding way to make and manage bookings for our resorts,” said Abraham Issa, president of sales & marketing at Couples Resorts in a press release statement. “We want to make it easy for agents to book their clients’ vacations and earn incentives for themselves.”

