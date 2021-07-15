Couples Resorts Launches Travel Advisor Booking Tool
Hotel & Resort Brian Major July 15, 2021
All-inclusive operator Couples Resorts has launched TAConnect, a travel agent booking engine tool designed to streamline advisors’ travel booking and client management functions.
To celebrate the new system Couples is offering travel advisors one free FAM room night for every seven nights booked bonus plus an incentive of $20 per night for all FIT bookings made via portal through October 5.
Advisors may utilize TAConnect to manage their Couples Resorts travel booking rewards and communicate with Couples’ business development managers.
Advisors may also register to become Couples preferred agents and participate in the firm’s agent rewards program, which is open to both U.S. and Canadian agencies and advisors.
“These tools offer a safe, convenient and rewarding way to make and manage bookings for our resorts,” said Abraham Issa, president of sales & marketing at Couples Resorts in a press release statement. “We want to make it easy for agents to book their clients’ vacations and earn incentives for themselves.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS