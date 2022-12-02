Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort Makes Debut in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 02, 2022
Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of the new Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort, making it the first Courtyard resort to open its doors in Mexico.
The Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort is located on one of the most visited coasts in Northern Mexico, dubbed the Golden Zone, which is renowned for its gastronomy, beaches and cultural heritage.
The resort has 195 guestrooms divided into luxury suites and rooms with balconies and terraces, all with ocean views. The property also features a variety of restaurants and bars, a spa with expert therapists, an outdoor pool, a 24/7 fitness center and more.
While the adults enjoy cocktails and snacks at the Lobby Bar, children can have supervised fun at Courtyard Kids Club with multiple daily games and activities.
The Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort also has event spaces ideal for social gatherings, business meetings, conventions and weddings for up to 300 people. The area surrounding the resort boasts a vibrant nightlife, a golf course and Mazatlan’s top historic attractions, all only around 16 miles from the airport.
“We are thrilled to have the first Courtyard resort in Mexico and what better location for it than Mazatlan, one of the most fascinating and fastest-growing destinations in Mexico,” Marriott Caribbean and Latin America President Brian King said.
“Our resorts seek to offer services that exceed our guests’ expectations, from design-driven social spaces and pools with a view, to a variety of delicious cuisines and special programs for families with children,” King continued. “Our offering ensures a dream vacation and the ultimate experience for all guests.”
Earlier this week, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the signing of three exciting all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico with international developer, AB Living Group (AB Living).
The three properties include Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres opening in 2024; JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026; and W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS