Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort Makes Debut in Mexico

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort.
Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort. (photo via Marriott International Media)

Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of the new Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort, making it the first Courtyard resort to open its doors in Mexico.

The Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort is located on one of the most visited coasts in Northern Mexico, dubbed the Golden Zone, which is renowned for its gastronomy, beaches and cultural heritage.

The resort has 195 guestrooms divided into luxury suites and rooms with balconies and terraces, all with ocean views. The property also features a variety of restaurants and bars, a spa with expert therapists, an outdoor pool, a 24/7 fitness center and more.

While the adults enjoy cocktails and snacks at the Lobby Bar, children can have supervised fun at Courtyard Kids Club with multiple daily games and activities.

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort's Kids Club.
Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort's Kids Club. (photo via Marriott International Media)

The Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort also has event spaces ideal for social gatherings, business meetings, conventions and weddings for up to 300 people. The area surrounding the resort boasts a vibrant nightlife, a golf course and Mazatlan’s top historic attractions, all only around 16 miles from the airport.

“We are thrilled to have the first Courtyard resort in Mexico and what better location for it than Mazatlan, one of the most fascinating and fastest-growing destinations in Mexico,” Marriott Caribbean and Latin America President Brian King said.

“Our resorts seek to offer services that exceed our guests’ expectations, from design-driven social spaces and pools with a view, to a variety of delicious cuisines and special programs for families with children,” King continued. “Our offering ensures a dream vacation and the ultimate experience for all guests.”

Earlier this week, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the signing of three exciting all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico with international developer, AB Living Group (AB Living).

The three properties include Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres opening in 2024; JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026; and W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026.

