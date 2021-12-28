Create Your Dream Destination Wedding in Las Vegas
December 28, 2021
When most people think of destination weddings, they think of tropical beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Mexico or on an island in the Caribbean. Others think of extravagant ceremonies in the French countryside or small gatherings in a charming European village.
However, with the ever-changing travel restrictions over the past almost two years and almost no end in sight, these far-off locations may not be feasible for all couples.
Not all destination weddings need to be held outside of the country, though. Couples have plenty of ideal options for a gathering right here in the United States. One such place is Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas is not only convenient to get to, but many of the wedding guests will already be familiar with the destination which means less stress all around. The city also boasts pleasant weather year-round and plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
MGM Resorts International has a host of options when it comes to planning a Las Vegas Wedding. The collection of resorts has a space for all group types and sizes.
For example, Bellagio Las Vegas has several large ballrooms that hold over 1000 people, so couples don’t have to leave anyone off the guest list. The property also has intimate spaces, such as the Grand Patio, which is ideal for smaller receptions. Guests can take in stunning views of the pools and courtyards while enjoying an outdoor ambience.
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino also boasts several different options for ceremonies and receptions. Couples can choose to tie the knot in a traditional chapel or pick an outdoor location on a real sand beach. For a truly unique occasion, couples can even say “I do” in the Shark Reef Aquarium surrounded by underwater guests – a moment friends and family wouldn’t soon forget.
Park MGM Las Vegas allows wedding parties of up to 100 guests to take over the pool area for ceremonies after 8:00 p.m. The hotel also has indoor options, one being Griffith, a 7,498 square foot area with windows overlooking the pool and grounds.
The wedding team at MGM Resorts International stands ready to assist brides and grooms with anything they might need to create the wedding of their dreams.
To learn more about planning a destination wedding in Las Vegas, contact a travel advisor or email groups@mgmresorts.com.
