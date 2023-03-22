Curacao Is Calling With a Special Deal From Sandals
Travelers can take advantage of a new offer from Sandals Resorts at its head-turning property in Curacao.
The Curaçao Calling Sale at Sandals Royal Curaçao offers guests a seventh night free as well as a $150 spa credit and a $100 Epix Photoshop credit.
Sandals Royal Curaçao is the resort company's first property in the Dutch Caribbean, and guests visiting the resort will be able to immersive themselves in the unique culture of the island.
The property is situated on 44 acres within the 3,000-acre Santa Barbara estate and offers several innovative ways to experience the charming Caribbean Island as well as several firsts at the property itself.
One of the things that makes Sandals Royal Curaçao so special is its Island Inclusive dining program. It's the first of its kind for Sandals and expands its all-inclusive dining options to eight partner restaurants around the destination.
In addition to sweeping tropical panoramas, a design that highlights the rich heritage of the island's Dutch, Caribbean, Latin and Creole influences, the luxurious property features two new seaside and poolside butler bungalow categories equipped with Mini Cooper convertibles to explore the island, a bi-level ocean fed pool and more.
There is fine dining available at eight different on-site restaurants. There are also three food trucks, unlimited premium liquor, 13 bars, a stocked bar in every room and unlimited Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines.
Guests can enjoy included PADI-Certified SCUBA diving and equipment, unlimited water sports, snorkeling equipment, tennis and land sports, a state-of-the-art fitness center, live shows and bikes for exploring the estate.
All gratuities are included as are roundtrip air transfers, resort-wide Wi-Fi, butler service, concierge service and free weddings for those staying three nights or longer.
The Curacao Calling sale will run through May 10, 2023, and applies to travel between now and December 31, 2023. In order to redeem the offer, guests must use promo code CURACAO23 and register their booking within 72 hours.
