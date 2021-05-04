Days Inn Offering $10,000 For 2-Week ‘Suntern’ Gig
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 04, 2021
Days Inn by Wyndham is now offering one lucky young adult the opportunity of a lifetime: the “Sunternship”.
Travel enthusiasts with an eye for photography are encouraged to apply for the customizable two-week program, which rewards the lucky "Suntern" with a cross-country adventure with included hotel and ground transportation, a $10,000 grant, a $250 daily travel stipend and Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership.
The lucky "Suntern" will be responsible for creating a “Hot List” of 10 Ways to Seize the Days, document the trip with photos and videos, as well as using social media to promote the trip.
Applicants must be a U.S. resident with a valid state or federal ID, must be at least 21 years old and be able to travel for two consecutive weeks in August 2021. Applications are being considered until June 1, 2021 and include a 300-word essay on the applicant’s dream domestic itinerary.
"For over 50 years we've made it our mission to help guests make the most out of their travels, and after more than a year of being confined to the four corners of our homes, that mission feels even more important than ever" said John Henderson, brand leader and president of operations, Days Inn by Wyndham. "Whether it's skydiving in Seattle, hiking through Yellowstone, or parasailing in Daytona Beach, we want our Suntern to have a summer they'll remember forever."
For more information or to apply, please visit Days Inn.
