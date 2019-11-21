Delta Hotels Baltimore North Opens in Historic Roland Park
Delta Hotels announced today the official grand opening of the Delta Hotels Baltimore North located in Northern Baltimore City in the historic neighborhood of Roland Park. The hotel focuses on doing the simple things perfectly, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort.
This is Delta’s first branded hotel in Baltimore North and signals the continued global expansion of the brand since being acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta Hotels by Marriott Baltimore North is managed by Greenwood Hospitality.
“We are delighted to welcome this new hotel into the Delta Hotels family,” said Jennifer McLennan, Global Brand Leader Delta Hotels by Marriott. “We know our guests are seasoned travelers looking for a seamless experience, and that is why we are laser focused on maximizing those key travel essentials that guests need during their stay. The brand’s streamlined service, and attention to detail make our hotels exactly where guests want to be for business trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between.”
The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life.
Delta Hotels by Marriott Baltimore North is located in Northern Baltimore City in the historic neighborhood of Roland Park and just a few miles north of Baltimore’s Famed Inner Harbor, the home of both Baltimore’s Orioles and Ravens. Located less than just three miles of prestigious Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Towson Universities. Easily accessible to Johns Hopkins Medical Institutes, Sinai, GBMC and University of Maryland Hospitals.
The hotel features 147 beautifully designed guestrooms, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center with state-of-the-art technology on equipment, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and complimentary on-site parking. In addition to these amenities, Delta Hotels by Marriott Baltimore North also includes a full-service Mediterranean inspired restaurant and bar concept Scoozi, a full-service stand-alone specialty coffee shop, and more than 5,176 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference space in more than 8 meeting areas.
“The Delta Baltimore North offers the very best of what our guests need, from state-of-the-art technology to intricate design to meet the desires of both the modern business and leisure travelers,” said Tom Cook, General Manager.
Delta Hotels is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). Guests can gain exclusive access to even more digital features through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and checkout, keyless entry and Mobile Requests to make their travel experience seamless. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands.
