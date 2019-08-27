Design Hotels Unveils Six New Member Properties Around the Globe
Design Hotels has added six exciting new properties to its portfolio including a reanimated farmhouse in the Catskills and an innovative disruptor in Japan.
Here’s a closer look at the new properties joining the collection, which already includes a curated selection of more than 300 independent hotels in over 60 countries across the globe.
Trunk House, Japan
Located on a secluded backstreet in Tokyo’s Kagurazaka neighborhood, the incredibly unique Trunk House offers a hyperlocal immersion within a one-suite micro-hotel. The hotel is housed in a wooden building that was previously a traditional Ryotei restaurant and geisha practice room.
One additional (and drool-worthy) detail: there’s a private chef on hand to create anything from local Japanese dishes to formal French cuisine.
Farmhouse Catskills, Callicoon Center, New York
This 78-room property aims to capture the creative spirit of upstate New York in a fully updated, “hip-luxury” setting. A throwback to a time when the terms “upcycling” and “organic” were a way of life, the renovated Farmhouse Catskills welcomes travelers to an old-world setting.
The hotel includes a restaurant featuring a farm-to-table menu, as well as a speakeasy-inspired bar.
Silena the Soulful Hotel, South Tyrol, Italy
Sitting 1,354 meters above sea level and immersing guests in the breathtaking beauty of meadows, forests, moors and peaks, Silena the Soulful Hotel is another unforgettable offering. The 34-room and eight-suite property combines South Tyrolean culture with a Feng Shui concept.
Villa Arnica, South Tyrol, Italy
Yet another offering in South Tyrol, Italy, Villa Arnica is a modern vintage retreat surrounded by lush kiwi, grapevines and verdant parkland. The 10-room private villa (which was originally designed in 1925) perfectly captures the classic village tradition of South Tyrol while also paying tribute to a bygone era of grandeur and ease.
Seezeitlodge Hotel & Spa, Gonnesweiler, Germany
A sublimely relaxing bolthole nestled along the shores of Lake Bostalsee, this 88-room, 10-suite escape includes a world-class spa and an awe-inspiring lakeside setting.
The property’s design scheme meanwhile was created to be cozy, restorative and refreshingly unexpected.
Parilio, Paros, Greece
A timeless, pastoral landscape is the backdrop for Parilio, a paean to understated luxury framed by the distinctive block-white architecture style of the surrounding island.
The 33-room retreat in Greece includes liberal use of colored concrete, terracotta floors, and local marble, to offer traditional Cycladic architecture with a modern twist.
