Desire Mansion Now Accepting Reservations

Desire Mansion, the newest addition to Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort, is now officially taking reservations for stays starting February 2020. The hotel has also announced the lineup of exclusive amenities for guests staying at the boutique resort-within-a-resort.
In addition to the upscale amenities available for all couples at Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort, couples staying at the Mansion will enjoy first-class access to benefits designed to enhance the grandeur and sensuality of the Desire experience, including:
—Butler (direct communication)
—VIP Transfer
—VIP welcome kit
—Private check-in
—Mansion Guest Pass (Available to invite one couple from Desire Pearl to share the Mansion experience)
—Mansion exclusive dining service from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
—24-hour room service
—L’Occitane bath amenities
—Aromatherapy Menu
—Free adult channels
—Top-shelf alcohol (in-room stock)
Desire Mansion boasts three spacious levels comprised of six Mansion suites and two Royale Suites. Mansion Suites feature a king-sized bed, living area, bathroom with a separate shower, his and hers sinks, oversized walk-in closet, a terrace overlooking the solarium and a couple’s jacuzzi.
The first-floor Mansion Suites also include a private swim-up pool. The two Royale Suites, located on the top floor, include the features of the Mansion Suites as well as a separate living room with a pole dance space, a fully stocked bar and a second bathroom.
Desire Mansion joins Desire Resorts’ luxurious portfolio of clothing-optional and all-inclusive properties, providing an unmatched guest experience where decadent luxury and sensuality come to life.
For reservations and more information, visit https://www.desire-experience.com/resorts/desire-riviera-maya-pearl-resort/desire-mansion/.
SOURCE: Original Group press release.
