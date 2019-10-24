Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort Opens Asian Fusion Restaurant
WHY IT RATES: The new Suki restaurant serves a range of traditional Asian cuisine, including a teppanyaki dining experience. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort has unveiled its new Asian fusion restaurant, Suki. With its creative interpretations of traditional Asian cuisine, the chic new space beckons travelers with its striking club-like atmosphere full of burnished woods, black marble and glass table surfaces.
Guests will embark on a delectable journey of exquisite signature dishes that take them across the Asian continent, from the exciting flavors of tropical Thailand to the intricate delights of enigmatic Japan.
“We are thrilled to offer guests a mouthwatering glimpse of the best flavors of Japan, Vietnam, China and Thailand.” said Rodrigo de la Peña, CEO of Original Group. “From the moment guests step into Suki, our newest gem within Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort, they will be mesmerized by the sophisticated space and its hyper-polished looks, matched only by a superb gourmet experience.” de la Peña added.
Guests will delight in the gourmet offering at this new trendy venue, with sensual flavor pairings mixing spicy with crispy, savory with sweet, all with ingredients velvety and tantalizing to the tongue.
Among the intriguing choices the chefs have created for Suki’s guests are garlic and ginger marinated salmon in Vietnamese sauce accompanied by Jazmin rice with an essence of cumin and vegetables. Guests will feel the lust eating the Aphrodisiac Roll, made with velvety cream cheese, ripe avocado and shrimp, served wrapped in coconut and topped with red caviar.
Succulent desserts include coconut tapioca with lemongrass, or the roasted pineapple, ginger and rosemary cookie. Additionally, couples have the option to enjoy a teppanyaki dining experience, a special Japanese style of theatrical hot grilled cooking done right at the table, available with a pre-reservation.
The Desire Experience is now more delicious than ever with Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort’s new restaurant, open each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering couples the most exquisite dining options.
This new dining possibility is no surprise to anyone in the know about Desire Resorts, which continuously seeks out ways to entice guests to join the fun and help them make the most of their time together on vacation within its innovative and sensual clothing-optional, couples-only and adults-only atmosphere.
For more information, visit www.desire-experience.com.
SOURCE: Original Group press release.
