Diamond Resorts Offers Guests Chance to Play Golf With Professionals
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2021
Diamond Resorts is now offering its guests exclusive Golf Getaway packages for travelers who love to golf, with an opportunity for meeting the pros.
The limited-time Golf Getaway package is available in Sedona, Arizona for travel through November 24, 2021 and Orlando, Florida through June 30, 2021. Some of the participating hotels and resorts are Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club, The Ridge on Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona Summit, Bell Rock Inn and Los Abrigados Resort & Spa.
The three-night package can be booked until April 30, 2021. The package includes spacious condo-style accommodations, with full kitchens, in-room laundry and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, making it perfect for a socially distant vacation.
Diamond members also have access to special events with golf stars such as Brian Gay, Nate Lashley, Blair O’Neal, Brittany Lincicome and Annika Sörenstam throughout the year.
"It has been incredible to see the popularity of golf skyrocket in recent years, especially among younger generations," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "We've seen this trend first-hand at our properties and with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. This year's tournament was the most-watched season opener in 12 years and ratings have grown 10 percent year-over-year. Golf is the perfect way to stay active, get outdoors and have fun, and we are proud to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to novices and pros alike!"
For more information, please see DiamondResorts.com.
