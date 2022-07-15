Discover Fun for the Whole Family at Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Mexico Lacey Pfalz July 15, 2022
Located in the lush region of Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo, Mexico, is a sustainable, all-inclusive family-friendly retreat offering some of the best experiences for the whole family: Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico opened in 2017 and offers a modern stay with a deep connection to the region’s local culture in an All-Fun Inclusive concept, which provides free dining, complimentary airport transfers and access to nine incredible ecotourism and amusement parks and experiences.
Besides the incredible parks, the hotel also features a complimentary kids and teens club, complete with fun games, a theater, snack truck and more for when parents want to spend some time alone together or make use of the resort’s incredible Muluk Spa.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico offers 900 suites in four different suite styles, divided in five different Casas, or buildings, which reflect the Mayan cosmovision.
Casa Viento is a favorite among families, located near the pool, kids club, family club and the Chibalí restaurant, which features a candy station.
But the main attraction for families are the nine parks and experiences available at no extra cost with a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
Xcaret is a natural eco-park that’s perfect for families, combining the best of the region’s natural wonders, food, culture and archaeology.
Xel-Há is an ecotourism park perfect for snorkeling; it also features the Observation Lighthouse, from which families can enjoy brilliant views of the lagoon.
More adventurous families will love Xplor, the park where families can enjoy ziplining, touring the jungle in amphibious vehicles or swimming through deep underwater rivers. When the sun goes down, older teens and adults will enjoy the transformation from Xplor to Xplor Fuego, the only night park in Riviera Maya.
Xenses is an outdoor amusement park offering sensory experiences, such as optical illusions, while families who visit Xavage can enjoy ropes courses, monster trucks and other high-adrenaline activities.
Xenotes offers four different cenotes, mysterious limestone caverns filled with water, to explore by kayak, swimming or rappelling, which is sure to be a memorable experience for families. Families can take part in a traditional Mexican fiesta aboard a large gondola as it tours through canals with Xoximilco, or spend a day playing on the beautiful beaches of Isla Mujeres and sailing around the idyllic Mexican Caribbean coastline with Xcaret Xailing.
When a family stays at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, they're not only enjoying a stunning all-inclusive resort that prides itself on its sustainability and fun programming: they're also able to enjoy nine incredible excursions at no extra cost!
Curious to learn more? Click here to read more about Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Mexico, Riviera Maya
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS