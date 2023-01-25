Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts for Yourself on a Fam Trip
January 25, 2023
Princess Hotels & Resorts offers travelers everything they need for a fantastic vacation in Punta Cana and the Riviera Maya and the resort company is encouraging travel advisors to find out what is available for their clients by experiencing their properties firsthand.
Princess Hotels & Resorts has several hotels in the Dominican Republic, the Princess Family Club Bavaro, the Grand Bavaro Princess, the Caribe Deluxe Princess and the Tropical Deluxe Princess.
In the Riviera Maya, the hotel company has two properties, the Princess Family Club Riviera and the Platinum Yucatan Princess Adults Only.
Fam trips, which will take place on select dates during 2023 are crafted to provide travel advisors with the most beneficial experience. While there are a variety of scheduled events that advisors will be required to participate in, there will be plenty of time for guests to experience all that the resorts have to offer for clients. Travel advisors can also bring a companion along, too, for a discounted rate.
What can travel advisors expect at the resorts?
At the Hotel Grand Bavaro Princess, guests will enjoy a sprawling pool and a seaside location with beautiful beaches and five-star service.
The Caribe Deluxe Princess is also located on the beautiful Playa Bávaro and features stunning pools and a variety of restaurants serving up global cuisine. Guests will also enjoy nightly and daily entertainment, water sports and more.
The adults-only Platinum Yucatan Princess features modern amenities that make the resort ideal for a romantic getaway. There are 472 well-appointed rooms that have a design focused on comfort and relaxation.
Dates for the scheduled fam trips are as follows:
Fam trips to the Hotel Grand Bavaro Princess and the Caribe Deluxe Princess in Punta Cana will take place May 21-25, 2023 and August 13-17, 2023.
Fam trips to the Hotel Platinum Yucatan Princess in the Riviera Maya will take place May 10-14, 2023, and December 2-6, 2023.
For more information, you can email our US BDM, Kecia Milberg at bdm.usa@princess-hotels.com.
