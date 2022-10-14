Discover Puerto Rico, Marriott Launch Live Boricua Experience Packages
October 14, 2022
Discover Puerto Rico and Marriott International have announced the launch of Live Boricua Experience Packages offering travelers immersive guestrooms highlighted by art, decor, experiences and culinary offerings deeply rooted in the island's DNA, the destination marketing organization and hotel giant announced on Thursday.
The special travel packages will include lodging and access to unique experiences that highlight Puerto Rico's diversified talent and local brands, including VIDA by Yara and Chocobar Cortés, Don Q Rum and artists Angelo Alvarez and Bernardo Medina, among others. Examples of the various experiences available to guests include Bomba musical presentations, private cooking classes and heritage tours.
Participating Marriott properties throughout Puerto Rico include AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado, Residence Inn by Marriott San Juan Isla Verde, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and The St. Regis Bahia Beach.
The booking window for each property runs now through January 15, 2023, and the travel window runs from October 15, 2022, through January 22, 2023. Every property with the exception of San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino requires a minimum three-night stay for the Live Boricua experience package. The package experiences at the aforementioned properties range from two bottles of Lola Bar.C.lona Artisanal Beer and a Chocolate Tasting Experience for Two at VIDA by Yara (AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado) to a Puerto Rican game of Picas de Caballos and an El Yunque Rainforest Tour for two (Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino).
"The Live Boricua experience packages and immersive rooms celebrate what makes Puerto Rico unique, the people and its culture," Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, said in a statement. "We are delighted to partner with Marriott International to highlight local brands and incredibly talented artisans for travelers to truly immerse themselves into all that Puerto Rico has to offer."
"We're thrilled that this collaboration with Discover Puerto Rico and the Live Boricua Experience Packages serve as a conduit to engage with residents and travelers alike, as well as putting a well-deserved spotlight on local talents and brands," added Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, at Marriott International. "Our properties across the island are beyond excited to show visitors everything Puerto Rico has to offer with these uniquely enhanced guestrooms and series of cultural experiences. From its warm traditions to its heritage and divine gastronomy, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination."
For more details about what's included in each package, visit discoverpuertorico.com/live-boricua.
