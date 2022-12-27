Discover RIU Plaza Hotels Around the World
RIU Plaza Hotels are cropping up around the globe, appealing to business and leisure travelers alike with signature RIU flair.
Travelers can currently enjoy these hotels in popular global cities, including two in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Panama, Madrid, Dublin and Berlin with openings in London, Toronto and Chicago.
RIU Hotels & Resorts, founded in 1953 in Mallorca, Spain, remain family-owned and operated to this day and while 70 percent of the business for the hotel chain is leisure travel and all-inclusive properties, the expertise in providing everything travelers need in a metropolis shines through in these well-appointed properties.
Hotels feature multifunctional event spaces, grab-and-go food stations, convenient accommodations, places for guests to relax and locations that are ideal for all types of travelers in the heart of the cities they are located in.
A prime example is RIU Plaza's Times Square hotel. The Hotel RIU Plaza New York Times Square is in the heart of Manhattan. The property features a fitness center, meeting rooms and Wi-Fi access. The hotel occupies 29 floors and 600 rooms, which feature a mini-fridge, a desk, a television, multimedia connections, central air conditioning and heating.
Guests can take advantage of the Theater Buffet restaurant and the Capital bar. There are grab-and-go meals available as well for travelers who need something quickly. The hotel also provides easy access to the city's historic sights such as Central Park, Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building and Carnegie Hall.
Travelers can look forward to upcoming properties such as the newest addition, Hotel RIU Plaza London Victoria. RIU Hotels & Resorts will welcome this new hotel in the spring of 2023.
It is the brand's first in the United Kingdom and will be located in one of London's premier neighborhoods. The hotel will feature approximately 435 rooms enjoy spectacular views while also offering a restaurant and bar.
