Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Fri June 24 2022

Discover Tailor-Made Experiences at La Casa de la Playa

Hotel & Resort La Casa de la Playa Eric Bowman June 24, 2022

La Casa de la Playa, Riviera Maya Resorts, Wellness Resorts, Wellness Resorts in Riviera Maya, Grupo Xcaret
Exterior of La Casa de la Playa, with a beautiful beach and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ocean. (photo via La Casa de la Playa)

When you stay at a top-notch all-inclusive resort, all your travel needs should be met.

At La Casa de la Playa, guests get that and so much more.

ADVERTISING

The resort is owned by Hoteles Xcaret which means guests have access to all the Xcaret parks, as well as access to neighboring Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

There’s also world-class fine dining from multiple famous chefs, and the views from the luxury suites are simply divine.

One of the key perks you’ll receive at this luxury 5-star property though is the added bonus of incredible tailor-made experiences that you can’t find anywhere else in the region.

La Casa de la Playa goes above and beyond to give their guests the VIP treatment, and these experiences are just a sample of how they accomplish a stellar vacation for all guests.

Tour Along the Rio Maya

Floating through the labyrinth of mangroves at Xcaret Park is a must for everyone who visits Rivera Maya. But for La Casa de la Playa guests, this becomes an even more immersive experience as you arrive at the park before it opens to the public and you finish the tour with a tasting of exquisite Mexican pastries. The exclusive access here creates the perfect setting for discovering this legendary region.

Rio Maya
Rio Maya (photo courtesy of La Casa De La Playa)

Xpeleo in Xplor

Have you ever wanted to explore the caves in Mexico? With this offering, you’ll get an exclusive tour through the caverns. You will experience total darkness in a part of the tour that will have you discovering pure relaxation and a connection with nature. At the end of the tour, you’ll be able to enjoy the park's regular activities, which include adrenaline-pumping attractions like zip-lining and ATV rides.

Purifications and New Being Ceremony

For a truly moving experience, the purification and new being ceremony is a ritual that calms the mind, purifies the soul, and comforts the heart. This takes place at Xel-Há and gives guests an unforgettable moment that is sure to be a highlight of their vacation.

Purifications and New Being Ceremony, La Casa de la Playa
Purifications and New Being Ceremony at La Casa de la Playa (photo via Hoteles Xcaret)

Private Dinner in the Rio Azul Cenote

If you’re looking for the ultimate romantic evening, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better experience than a private dinner in a cenote. This dinner event is accompanied by live jazz music and includes a delicious meal in a gorgeous setting of natural surroundings with a stunning water spring.

Private Dinner in the Rio Azul Cenote, La Casa de la Playa
The private dinner set up at Rio Azul Cenote (photo via Hoteles Xcaret)

Backstage Tour Followed by Dinner in the Gran Tlachco Theater

Perhaps one of the coolest experiences offered to guests at La Casa de la Playa is the backstage tour of the Xcaret México Espectacular night show, which is the best show in the Riviera Maya region (and arguably the best show in all of Mexico).

Guests will have a behind-the-scenes look at how the show comes to life and a specially curated dinner during the show. Before heading to their dinner seats though, guests end the tour by stepping on a platform below the arena and get to rise up to the main stage. It’s a remarkable experience that makes you feel like a VIP, especially as the crowd claps and cheers you on while you rise from beneath the stage.

Gran Tlachco Theater Backstage Tour, Xcaret México Espectacular night show
Guests receiving a backstage tour of the Gran Tlachco Theater for the Xcaret México Espectacular night show (photo via Hoteles Xcaret)

Sponsored Content

For more information on La Casa de la Playa, Mexico, Riviera Maya

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Eric Bowman

Eric Bowman
Ritz-Carlton Maul Kapalua

Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua Starts Final Phase of Renovation

Marriott International Signs Agreement With Vinpearl To Add 8 Hotels in Vietnam

A New Hard Rock Resort & Casino Is Coming To Greece’s Athens Riviera

MGM Rewards Unveils Wild Wild Quest Scavenger Hunt

Hyatt Announces Plans to Bring Its Luxury Park Hyatt Brand to Johannesburg

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS