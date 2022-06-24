Discover Tailor-Made Experiences at La Casa de la Playa
When you stay at a top-notch all-inclusive resort, all your travel needs should be met.
At La Casa de la Playa, guests get that and so much more.
The resort is owned by Hoteles Xcaret which means guests have access to all the Xcaret parks, as well as access to neighboring Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte.
There’s also world-class fine dining from multiple famous chefs, and the views from the luxury suites are simply divine.
One of the key perks you’ll receive at this luxury 5-star property though is the added bonus of incredible tailor-made experiences that you can’t find anywhere else in the region.
La Casa de la Playa goes above and beyond to give their guests the VIP treatment, and these experiences are just a sample of how they accomplish a stellar vacation for all guests.
Tour Along the Rio Maya
Floating through the labyrinth of mangroves at Xcaret Park is a must for everyone who visits Rivera Maya. But for La Casa de la Playa guests, this becomes an even more immersive experience as you arrive at the park before it opens to the public and you finish the tour with a tasting of exquisite Mexican pastries. The exclusive access here creates the perfect setting for discovering this legendary region.
Xpeleo in Xplor
Have you ever wanted to explore the caves in Mexico? With this offering, you’ll get an exclusive tour through the caverns. You will experience total darkness in a part of the tour that will have you discovering pure relaxation and a connection with nature. At the end of the tour, you’ll be able to enjoy the park's regular activities, which include adrenaline-pumping attractions like zip-lining and ATV rides.
Purifications and New Being Ceremony
For a truly moving experience, the purification and new being ceremony is a ritual that calms the mind, purifies the soul, and comforts the heart. This takes place at Xel-Há and gives guests an unforgettable moment that is sure to be a highlight of their vacation.
Private Dinner in the Rio Azul Cenote
If you’re looking for the ultimate romantic evening, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better experience than a private dinner in a cenote. This dinner event is accompanied by live jazz music and includes a delicious meal in a gorgeous setting of natural surroundings with a stunning water spring.
Backstage Tour Followed by Dinner in the Gran Tlachco Theater
Perhaps one of the coolest experiences offered to guests at La Casa de la Playa is the backstage tour of the Xcaret México Espectacular night show, which is the best show in the Riviera Maya region (and arguably the best show in all of Mexico).
Guests will have a behind-the-scenes look at how the show comes to life and a specially curated dinner during the show. Before heading to their dinner seats though, guests end the tour by stepping on a platform below the arena and get to rise up to the main stage. It’s a remarkable experience that makes you feel like a VIP, especially as the crowd claps and cheers you on while you rise from beneath the stage.
