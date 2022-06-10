Discover the Beauty of Mexico at Grand Velas Riviera Maya
Sprawled across 206 acres of jungle and mangroves and conveniently located on the shores of Riviera Maya, Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ideal choice for travelers visiting Mexico.
The resort boasts 539 suites, several of which have been recently renovated, and the property welcomes all types of travelers. Whether it’s a couple celebrating a honeymoon or a family with children of all ages, the hotel has amenities and activities to fit every type of visitor.
Starting with the tiniest of guests, Grand Velas Riviera Maya caters to babies through its baby concierge service, which includes cribs, baby food, bottles, toys and pacifiers, among other necessities. All parents need to bring is the baby, and the resort provides the rest!
The hotel also has a creatively designed Kids’ Club and Teens’ Club, where younger guests can fill their time doing arts and crafts, playing sports or showing off their skills through karaoke.
The resort is laid out in three sections, Zen Class, Ambassador Class and Grand Class. The Zen area offers a lead-in price and is great for vacationers looking for the most affordable option. This section is almost another resort all on its own. The Zen-like atmosphere, lush vegetation and beautiful water fountains make it feel like you’re in Bali or Thailand.
The Ambassador section is ideal for families – here guests will find two-bedroom family suites and are located next to a spacious pool area. The Grand Class is a go-to option for couples looking for a romantic, laidback experience.
One important aspect of note is that everyone is treated like the VIP guest they are. There are no bracelets or categories guests fall into.
“For us, everybody is a VIP, so whenever you are here, you are a VIP for sure, regardless of where you are staying,” explains Denys Montes de Oca, the Executive Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing at Velas Resorts, adding that the employees don’t know where you are staying, and they don’t care. “You are a guest, so therefore you are one of our VIPs.”
There are many factors that set this all-inclusive hotel apart from others in the area, and the first one that is obvious upon arrival and easily noticed all throughout the stay is space.
Space Is Key to a Luxury Experience
“Whenever you think about luxury, I think space is very important. I think for everyone luxury means different things. ... But for us, luxury definitely is space. And you will see that even in our rooms, where the smallest is at least 1,000 square feet, and that’s not your typical hotel room,” Montes de Oca shared.
The space came in handy during the last two years when COVID was deterring people from traveling. Everyone visiting Grand Velas Riviera Maya felt comfortable and safe knowing they had plenty of room to spread out.
The property boasts spacious accommodations, each one with its own massive balcony. No one needs to feel crammed during meals, and there is no need to get up early to claim a place on the beach as there is more than enough room for all guests to have a space to call their own.
According to Montes de Oca, being at 100 percent occupancy is not the main goal – keeping the level of quality in the products is. Having several quiet areas with lots of room to choose from is a normal site at this property.
“Taking advantage of the spaces that we have at the hotel, I think we’ve been very successful in finding a balance in between the relaxation that an adults-only property can extend to you and the family items that you need to really have a good time,” she said. “So we always say, if kids are happy, parents will be happier.”
This, in turn, leads to a higher level of repeat customers. In fact, more than 60 percent of customers coming to the Velas Resorts properties are repeat visitors.
Food and Drinks, a Highlight of Every Vacation
Another key factor of this resort is the gastronomy, and guests embarking on a vacation to Grand Velas Riviera Maya will have no shortage of food and drink options to choose from. The property has eight restaurants that take guests on a delicious tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia, five of which include gourmet offerings.
Cocina de Autor, ran by world renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza and Mikel Alonso, is the recipient of the AAA Five Diamond Award, and it was the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction.
“I think we have the best chefs in the area. You know, Michelin star chefs, that caliber of chefs that you don’t usually see in a regular all-inclusive,” said Montes de Oca.
In addition to unique meal options at the resort’s restaurants, guests can also indulge in all the room service menu items they could want throughout their stay, at no extra cost.
A Focus on Wellness
For most vacationers, especially those aiming to trade reality for complete relaxation, a visit to the spa is a must, and getting a treatment during a stay at Grand Velas Riviera Maya is also a must. At 90,000 square feet, SE Spa by Grand Velas invites guests to let their worries drift away during their experience.
The spa is the only one in Riviera Maya with a five-star rating by Forbes, and it offers guests unique experiences including themed massages such as the Xkalim Gourd massage and the Sounds from the Soul massage.
Through the spa’s authentic Mexican treatments and hydrotherapy water ritual, guests are taken on a journey to experience a clay room, ice room, polar pool and more to cleanse the mind and body, restore inner peace and fully reset and release all tension the body might be holding.
Customer Service Goes a Long Way
In addition to spacious areas, mouthwatering cuisine and an amazing spa right on property, guests of Grand Velas Riviera Maya are met with a high level of customer service.
“Mr. Vela always says with money you can build the best, most expensive walls, decorations and everything else, but if you don’t have the staff to run it and who cares about service, generally, you don’t have anything,” Montes de Oca shared. “So what really sets us apart besides the space that you have in the room is the service.”
When sifting through Trip Advisor, Montes de Oca points out that so many of the reviews talk about the great service the property provides. Whether it’s the personal concierge helping with a reservation or the waiter at a restaurant, each staff member goes above and beyond for guests.
The excellent service from the staff creates a welcoming atmosphere and tops off the guest experience for visitors spending time at Grand Velas Riviera Maya.
To learn more about this luxury all-inclusive resort, contact a travel advisor or visit rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.
