Disney Offers Sneak Peak of The Villas at Disneyland
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor February 22, 2023
Disney provided an advance look today at the guest rooms that will be part of the upcoming Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
Slated to open in September, the newest tower at the Disneyland Hotel, which will be its fourth tower, feature a design that blends contemporary sensibilities and features with the timeless feel of Walt Disney Animation studios. The finished look will be a celebration of Disney history that immerses guests in the creative storytelling process.
Rooms at the new villas will feature a variety home-style amenities, as well as unique Disney touches and elements inspired by such beloved Disney classic hits as “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Fantasia” and other fan favorites.
Accommodation options at the villas range from duo studios, to deluxe studios and one- and two-bedrooms. There are also multi-level grand villas.
Deluxe studios sleep as many as four guests and feature themes focused on “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog.” The one and two-bedroom villas, meanwhile, sleep up to five and nine guests. The spaces in these accommodations focus on the vibrant colors of “Fantasia” or “The Princess and the Frog.” In addition, these villas include a washer and dry, living area and full-size kitchen.
The multi-level three-bedroom Grand Villa sleeps up to 12 people. The Grand Villa’s first floor features a full-size kitchen, large dining space, double-sided fireplace and a private outdoor balcony. There’s also a primary suite on the first floor that was inspired by “Bambi.”
The Grand Villa’s second floor, which is accessed by a spiral staircase, includes two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms that feature “Frozen” and “Moana” themes.
The villas are located within walking distance from the entrance to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
Bookings for the new property will open on March 15 for Disney Vacation Club Members and March 16 for those who are Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders. The general public will be able to begin booking as of March 17. Disney Vacation Club Members can make reservations on March 15 by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800 while Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can contact (714) 956-6425 as of March 16. On March 17, all guests can book online Disneyland.com or by contacting (714) 956-6425.
The new villas are just the most recent exciting announcement for Disneyland. The entertainment giant also recently revealed more details about how the soon-to-be-former Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park will turn into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6, as TravelPulse reported earlier this month.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Get to Know the New Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya
-
Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance for These Spring Break Vacations
For more information on California
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS