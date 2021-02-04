Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offering New Savings
February 04, 2021
A trip to Walt Disney World can seem out of the budget for some families.
Although there are plenty of added benefits to staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, opting for another hotel is an easy way to save some money during your trip.
If you’re in this boat, look no further than the Disney Springs Resort Area hotels. There are six hotels in this zone that are currently offering magical savings for guests, and they come with benefits of their own.
Located close to Disney Springs, these hotels offer free theme park shuttles, a coupon booklet for the Disney Springs area and are easy walking distance to Disney Springs. Plus these hotels are from well-known and well-loved brands like DoubleTree, Hilton, Holiday Inn and Wyndham, so guests will receive the same great service they’re accustomed to throughout the country.
Visitors can book their stay now through March 28, 2021, for travel between now and June 18, 2021, with deals as low as $76/night. Here’s a look at the magical savings for each hotel:
– B Resort & Spa – room rates from $79 per night;
– DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – room rates from $78 per night;
– Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – room rates from $109 per night (promo code V2);
– Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $89 per night (promo code V2);
– Holiday Inn Orlando - Disney Springs Area – room rates from $79 per night;
– Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $76 per night.
Talk to a travel agent or book your trip here.
Walt Disney World is operating with new health and safety measures in place, so be sure to check out new regulations when planning your trip.
