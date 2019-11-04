Disney Springs Resort Hotels Offer Special Holiday Rates
There is still time to make plans to experience the special events taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida in November and December. This includes Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park; Epcot International Festival of the Holidays and Candlelight Processional at Epcot; Sunset Seasons Greetings and the nighttime spectacular Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; and for the first time ever, holidays have come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park with delightful new decor.
It is also a wonderful time to experience the many new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort, including the incredible Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a whole new land, where you can live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
A great way to experience everything the Walt Disney World Resort has to offer is by taking advantage of the special “Celebrate The Magic” room rates that are being offered by the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels for stays from November 11, 2019–January 8, 2020. Situated on Walt Disney World Resort property, the seven hotels are ideally located an easy walk to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments.
In addition, the hotels provide shuttle transportation approximately every 30 minutes to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, two water parks, and at night to the Disney Springs area. Plus, guests staying at these seven Official Walt Disney World Hotels enjoy two great benefits at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks in 2019 and throughout 2020: the Extra Magic Hours benefit and up to 60-Day FastPass+ service, with valid theme park admission.
The Extra Magic Hours benefit enables guests to experience extra time in at least one of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks each day, either before it opens or after it closes. This provides the opportunity to enjoy select attractions, including the offerings at the fun 11-acre Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the popular attractions at the other three theme parks, such as the exceptional Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Guests can view the Extra Magic Hours calendar at disneyworld.com/parkhours or request the printed Times Guide, available in each hotel’s lobby.
The 60-Day FastPass+ benefit provides the opportunity to reserve access to select attractions, shows and more, up to 60 days before you arrive. Guests at these hotels who have a valid theme park ticket or confirmation number and a hotel reservation number are able to link their hotel reservation on MyDisneyExperience.com. Ask your travel provider to ensure they give you the necessary ticket confirmation or hotel reservation number needed to utilize the benefit.
Among the outstanding new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort are the exciting, just-opened Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, and the thrilling Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opening December 5, 2019), at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
In addition, as a bonus, guests at these hotels also receive the “Disney Springs Passport” booklet that features discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining. Among the coupons featured in the booklet are discounts and special offers at Rainforest Café at Disney Springs Marketplace, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Frontera Cocina, The Polite Pig, T-Rex Café, Wolfgang Puck Express, House of Blues Restaurant, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop.
The Disney Springs Resort area hotels’ “Celebrate The Magic Rates” for stays November 11, 2019 – January 8, 2020 are:
B Resort & Spa – rates from $109 per room, per night
Best Western Lake Buena Vista-rates from $110.49 per room, per night
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando -rates from $118 per suite, per night
Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace-rates from $108 per room, per night
Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista-rates from $98 per room, per night
Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area-rates from $85 per room, per night
Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista-rates from $89 per room, per night.
For more information on the special hotel rates, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com. The special rates are available for stays November 11, 2019 – January 8, 2020, based on availability. Blackout dates will apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.
Visiting provides the opportunity to take in the holidays at the Walt Disney World Resort:
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party-select nights November 8-December 22, 2019 at Magic Kingdom Park
Sunset Seasons Greetings-November 8, 2019–January 5, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Holidays at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park–November 29–December 30, 2019
Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!-November 8, 2019–January 5, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays–November 29–December 30, 2019, at Epcot
Candlelight Processional-November 29–December 30, 2019, at Epcot
Holidays at Disney Springs-throughout the holiday season.
Note that Theme Park admission is required, and some events require a separately priced ticket.
Other benefits of staying at one of the seven hotels include: the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Service Desk; a Disney Merchandise store located in each hotel; and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses.
The Disney Springs Resort area hotels (DisneySpringsHotels.com) includes:
B Resort & Spa-offers a lifestyle experience inspired by the destination with 394 stylish guestrooms and suites, a variety of amenities including American Kitchen Bar & Grill, a zero-entry pool and complimentary Wi-Fi access.
Best Western Lake Buena Vista-the 308-room, 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista.
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs resort area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis.
Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace-just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges.
Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista-connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center.
Holiday Inn Orlando-Disney Springs Area -- featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks.
Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista–60-Day FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours with the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Experience Disney Character Breakfast three days per week, Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground and continuous transportation to Disney Theme Parks.
SOURCE: Disney Springs Resort press release.
