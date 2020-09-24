Disney's Aulani Resort to Begin Phased Reopening on November 1
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman September 24, 2020
Disney has been at the forefront of ensuring guests' health and safety at each of their resorts and theme parks.
With Hawaii’s most recent announcement about scaling back on their mandatory quarantine, Disney revealed that they will be opening their Aulani resort at the beginning of November.
Hawaii will begin allowing travelers to bypass their mandatory quarantine as long as they provide a negative coronavirus test starting on October 15th.
Since the state’s shut-down in March, anyone traveling to the island – both locals and visitors alike – were required to quarantine for at least two weeks. However, not everyone abided by this mandate and hundreds of visitors were arrested in response.
Disney will open reopen the beloved resort while following strict guidelines from state and local authorities as well as the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Travel Association and their very own team of health and safety experts.
It can be expected that many of the guidelines Disney has set in place for their Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida will also be carried out through this property – including social distancing, the requirement of facial coverings and increased cleanliness of common areas.
The resort will no doubt be at limited capacity upon opening, but at this time no set number has been announced.
For those impatient on the resort’s reopening, Aulani has welcomed guests to take a virtual escape with their guided tour of the resort.
This news comes shortly after the exciting news that another one of Disney’s hotels, the Polynesian Village Resort, will undergo an impressive renovation.
