Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Fri November 05 2021

Doja Cat to Play New Year’s Day Concert at Atlantis Paradise Island

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Donald Wood November 05, 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island.
Atlantis Paradise Island. (Photo via iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus / fallbrook)

Atlantis Paradise Island announced it would throw a massive New Year’s Day party featuring international music superstar Doja Cat.

The oceanfront resort in The Bahamas will host Doja Cat on January 1, 2022, as she performs an exclusive outdoor concert event at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Royal Deck overlooking Paradise Beach.

Doja Cat’s New Year’s performance will be part of the resort’s entertainment series, Atlantis LIVE, which provides guests with an all-access pass to top musicians and artists. Tickets for the show start at $199 and are now on sale.

In addition to the performance by Doja Cat, guests at Atlantis Paradise Island can enjoy access to the property’s five miles of white-sand beaches, a 141-acre waterscape Aquaventure with pools, slides, and rides and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world.

The resort is also home to two dozen restaurants—including Nobu, FISH by Jose Andres and Sip Sip—the Atlantis Casino, Ocean Club Golf and the 30,000 square-foot Mandara Spa.

Tickets to the Atlantis LIVE: Doja Cat performance are available through Atlantis Paradise Island’s official website.

Last month, officials from Atlantis Paradise Island announced they would offer a special ‘Singles Day Package’ that’s only bookable within a 24-hour window on November 11.

